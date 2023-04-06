Hall-Princeton baseball/softball teams set for round 2

The Hall and Princeton baseball and softball teams will meet for the second time this week in Spring Valley today.

The Red Devils baseball team looks to even the score and revenge Monday’s 4-1 loss at Princeton.

Hall stands 4-3 overall, 1-2 in TRAC East play. Princeton is 4-1, 1-0.

First pitch is 4 p.m. at Kirby Park. There will be a JV game to follow.

Down the street, the softball teams will square off at the Hall High School diamond. Princeton won Monday’s game, its first win of the season, 17-1.

Game time is 4:30 p.m.

In other area ball baseball and softball action, St. Bede plays at Mendota, Bureau Valley travels to Newman and Putnam County plays at Dwight