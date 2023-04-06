Girls soccer: Princeton girls to host soccer invite

Eight schools will compete in Saturday’s Princeton Invitational girls soccer tournament.
Participating schools will be Beecher, Dixon, Peoria Christian, Morris, Princeton, Orion, Sterling and Streator.
Dixon is the defending champion.
“I think we will have a very competitive tournament. It would be really difficult to pick a winner,” Princeton coach David Gray said. “With the weather forecast for Saturday, it should be a great event.”
The host Tigresses will play Morris at 8:30 a.m. followed by Orion vs. Sterling at 9:45 a.m. at Bryant Field.
In other opening round games, Beecher will play Dixon at 8:30 a.m. with Peoria Christian vs. Streator at 9:45 a.m. at Little Siberia.
The championship bracket games will continue at Bryant Field with the Princeton/Morris winner to face the Orion/Sterling winner at 11 a.m. and the Beecher/Dixon and Peoria Christian/Streator winners to meet at 12:15 p.m.
The championship match will be held at 2:45 p.m. at Bryant Field.
The consolation bracket will be played out at Little Siberia with games at 11 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 1:30 p.m. (5th place/7th place) and 2:45 p.m. (third place).
The Tigresses fell 6-2 in their last match to Streator with Mariah Hobson scoring both goals. She now has 102 career goals and stands four goals from catching the school record of 106 held by Jasmine Kunkel.