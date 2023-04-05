BCR boys track preview: Princeton takes big blow with loss of Teegan Davis

Three state qualifiers return to the BCR area for the 2023 boys track and field season.
However, the reigning BCR Male Track Athlete of the Year and defending 2A high jump, Teegan Davis of Princeton, will miss the season due to a knee injury competing in the Prep Top Times Indoor Meet.
Here’s a look at the boys track and field teams with the outdoor season just underway:
Bureau Valley
Coach: Dan DeVenney (8th year).
Key Returners: Elijah House, sr., distance; Ben Roth, sr., distance; Jon Dybek, jr., throws; Landon Hulsing, so., throws; Eli Attig, jr., sprints; Jonny Davis, jr., throws; Beau Spencer, sr., sprints.
Top newcomers: Brady Hartz, fr., sprints; Adrian Gallardo, fr., distance; Justin Moon, so., multiple events; Drake Michlig, so., multiple events; Payton Walowski, jr., sprints/relays; Cameron Lemons (jr., sprints/relays).
Worthy of note: The Storm had no seniors last year, and return the entire roster except for two people, standing 35 strong. “We’ve had a few years where we’ve had to be creative in order to cover all of the events and maximize the points we could get. This year we will have depth and flexibility across all events. Kids are going to be able to really focus on just a few events and develop the skills they need to be successful in those events. We are really looking forward to seeing these guys push each other and developing as the year progresses. With so many kids on the team it’s like a mini-meet every day at practice to earn their spot on the roster at the invitational meets. We’ve already tried kids in many different events to try to find the right fit for everyone,” DeVenney said. ... House was a state qualifier in the 800 last year and medaled in the Prep Top Times Indoor Meet. ... Other returning members are seniors Adam Brandon (sprints, throws), Austin Hanabarger (mid-distance), Cameron Lillie (throws) and Dylan Macklin (hurdles, PV), juniors Evan Entas (sprints, jumps), Cameron Lemons (sprints, PV), Aidan Morris (throws), Robert Novak (sprints/jumps) and Brock Shane (sprints, hurdles, jumps), sophomores Aiden Levi (sprints), Bracin Patnoe (throws), Nathan Siri (distance), Kai Walowski (sprints, jumps), Ryan Wasilewski (sprints, jumps) and Kaleb Workman (distance). ... Seniors Dylan Macklin, Cameron Lillie, Austin Hanabarger, and Adam Brandon are out for the first time and are helping fill in some gaps, DeVenney said. ... Other freshmen are August Anderson (throws), Jacob Bolin (throws), Sean Kendall (sprints, throws), Owen Larkin (sprints), Morgan Mahnesmith (sprints, jumps), Maddox Moore (distance), Andrew Roth (mid-distance) and Brad Schoff (throws).
Princeton
Coach: Dan Foes (18th year).
Key Returners: Teegan Davis, sr., jumps; Gabe Glass, sr., distance; CJ Hickey, sr., sprints/jumps; Payne Miller, sr., throws; Chris Ossola, sr., distance; Andrew Peacock, jr., jumps, PV, sprints; Ethan Wallace, sr., sprints; Bennett Williams, sr., throws; Christian Yepsen, sr., distance.
Top newcomers: Garrett Gleason, fr., sprints/PV; Common Green, fr., sprints/jumps; Augustus Swanson, fr., distance; Grady Thompson, sr., sprints.
Worthy of note: The Tigers took a big blow with the loss of Davis. He medaled in all three jumps, claiming the 2A state title in the high jump, and led the BCR Honor Roll in each event. “Teegan is a great team leader and will be greatly missed with his Injury. Our program wishes him the best with the recovery,” Foes said. ... The team’s strength shifts to it weight men, headed by juniors Payne Miller, a returning state qualifier in the shot put (53-10 1/4), and Bennett Williams, ranked No. 1 in the discus (156-6 1/4) and second to Miller in the shot. Sophomore Cade Odell gives the Tigers a formidable competitor in both throws. ... Foes said Hickey has been a “good influence for their younger kids and has done a great job helping lead the team.” Wallace, Ossola and Yepsen are also four-year athletes while seniors Thompson and Robert Nelson (distance) and sophomores Arthur Burden (multiple events) and Dawson Lambert (distance) are out for the first time. ... Peacock is among the honor roll leaders in jumps and pole vault, and is “one of our most versatile athletes and we can plug him in anywhere,” Foes said. He also keeps the team’s spirits up, because “He keeps us laughing all the time,” Foes said. Other returners are junior Evan Driscoll (sprints), coming back from a football injury and sophomore Ian Morris (throws) with freshman Beckett Funderberg (sprints/TJ) rounding out the roster. ... Looking at the season’s prospects, Foes said, “We will always put our best foot forward at conference and sectionals. The strength of our team right now is the weights. Hopefully by that time of the season we can develop our young team on the track and in the other field events.”
St. Bede
Coach: Marty Makransky, (4th season).
Key returnees: Tom Makransky, sr., PV/TJ/400; Dylan Hunter, sr., sprints; Hayden Arkins, sr., mid distance; Greyson Marincic, so., mid distance; Logan Pineda, jr., mid distance; Haiden Ator, so., distance.
Key newcomers: Isaiah Hart, jr., HJ/sprints; Brody Hahn, fr., LJ/sprints; Trajan Raffety, fr., LJ/sprints; Eric Du, fr., distance; Willy Sramek, fr., discus/sprints.
Worth noting: The Bruins are low in numbers with only 13 athletes. “With only 13 in number, the boys will have to improve individually this season and from what I’ve seen at practice, I think we can do just that and will have a good season and a lot of fun,” Marty Makransky said. The Bruins coach is hoping the Bruins can qualify a field event, a relay and an individual track event for the state meet. He thinks Tom Makransky in the pole vault and Marincic in the 400 or 800 can contend for state. Tom Makransky placed fourth in the sectional in pole vault last season. The Bruins coach also feels the 4x400 has a shot at state.
Hall
Coach: Rob Malerk
Key returnees: Ryan Bosi, So., sprints/jumps; Caleb Bickett, jr., sprints; Anthony Fiocchi, jr., sprints; Anthony Reeser, so., throws; Eri Martinez-Prado, so., distance.
Key newcomers: Jeremy Smith, so., jumps/sprints; Joseph Caracheo, fr., distance.
Worth noting: The Red Devils have 19 athletes on the roster with just one senior in Terrance Smith. Hall returns four athletes — Bosi, Bickett, Fiocchi and Reeser — who competed in the Wethersfield Sectional last spring. Bosi is the top Honor Roll returner in the 200 (24.19). Bickett placed fourth in the 200 in the outdoor season opener, while the distance crew had a solid start with Martinez-Prado and Caracheo placing 5-6 in the 3,200 and helping the 4x800 relay place fifth. Jeremy Smith was fourth in the high jump in the opener.
Amboy co-op
Coach: Jeramey Wittanauer.
Key returnees: Kelton Schwamberger, jr., mid distance; Kyler McNinch, sr., distance; Zane Murphy, sr., sprints; Ian Sundberg, jr., throws; Caleb Yanos, so., sprinter; Joel Billhorn, so., jumps/mid distance.
Key newcomers: Ed Fry, so., jumps/relays; Brayden Klein, so., jumps/relays.
Worth noting: The Clippers have some strong veteran athletes in McNinch, Murphy and Sundberg along with some younger talent in Billhorn, Fry and Klein. “We’re hoping to put a solid team out there. It’ll be a work in progress,” Wittanauer said. McNinch will be a contender for a state berth in distance after nearly qualifying for state in cross country. Billhorn (400) and Sundberg (discus) could also be in the mix for state berths. Wittanauer said the Clippers may be able to put together a 4x400 relay anchored by McNinch and Murphy.