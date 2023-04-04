BCR roundup for Monday, April 3, 2023: Princeton softball beats Hall for first win

The Princeton Tigresses defeated Hall, 17-1, Monday at Little Siberia Field in Princeton for their first win of the season.
Princeton (1-4) had 12 hits in the four-inning victory.
Isa Ibarra led the Tigresses with four hits and five RBIs. Izzy Gibson had three hits and four RBIs, Kelsea Klingenberg had a hit and two RBIs, and Steph Woolley had a two-run triple.
Newman 12, Bureau Valley 5: The Comets exploded for seven runs in the top of the seventh inning to break open a 5-5 game Monday in Manlius and hand the Storm (5-1) their first loss.
Carly Reglin led the Storm with a 4 for 4 day at the plate and two RBIs. Lesleigh Maynard, Madison Smith (2 RBIs), Liana Ledergerber (RBI) and Emma Stabler each had two hits for the Storm.
BASEBALL
Newman 13, Bureau Valley 3: The Comets out hit the host Storm 11-4 in Three Rivers East play Monday in Manlius.
Winning pitcher Brendan Tunink struck out 11 and three hits with 5 RBIs, including his fifth homer of the year.
BOYS TENNIS
Princeton 5, Newman 0: The Tigers shut the Comets out behind Tyson Phillips (6-0, 6-2) and Chase Sims (6-0 , 6-1) in singles and the doubles teams of Matthew Sims Ben Anderson (6-3, 6-2), Niklas Schneider and Michael Ellis (6-1, 6-2) and Josh Orwig and Asa Gartin (6-0, 6-0).