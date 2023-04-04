Baseball: Princeton’s Danny Cihocki continues mastery of Hall

There’s just something about the Hall Red Devils that brings the best out of Princeton’s Danny Cihocki.
The Tigers senior ace continued his mastery of the Red Devils on Monday at Prather Field, striking out 14 Hall batters in a 4-1 Tiger win in Three Rivers East play. He scattered five hits and held Hall scoreless over the last six innings, striking out the side in the seventh.
Cihocki, 3-0 this year and 11-1 in his career, has never lost to the rival Red Devils.
“It’s Hall. Got to come out strong, punch some kids out. That’s what we did,” he said. “I own Hall. Like Aaron Rogers against the Bears. I own Hall.”
Princeton coach Wick Warren knows the Tigers are in good shape with Cihocki on the mound no matter who he’s up against.
“Oh, the last two games, he’s been lights out. Total control in what he’s doing. It’s a pleasure to watch him,”” Warren said. “You wish you had three or four of him.”
Ryan Brucker gave Cihocki a lead he never gave up with a two-run double with two outs in the bottom of the third to put the Tigers ahead 2-1.
The Tigers scored another run with three hits off Hall reliever Payton Dye in the fifth. Augie Christiansen drew a leadoff walk and Jordan Reinhardt and Cihocki singled to load the bases. Ace Christiansen singled in his brother to make it 3-1.
The Tigers’ defense came up aces in the field in the top of the sixth. Hall put the first two men on when Ashton Pecher reached by an error and Riley Coble followed with a hit.
With one out, Joel Koch tried to bunt a run in, but popped up near the plate and Ace Christiansen, the Tigers catcher, made a diving grab. He unsuccessfully tried to double up Coble at second, but Brucker, the shortstop, quickly returned the throw where it came from and nailed Pecher at the plate for a 2-6-2 inning-ending double play.
“We were just trying to bunt one in, hope for see what happens. Pech made the right move and bang bang, didn’t work out for us,” Keegan said.
“That play by Ace was awesome,” Warren said.
Cihocki said he may have to take Christiansen out to lunch.
“That was nice. Ace made a heck of a play,” Cihocki said.
The Tigers strung hits by Augie Christiansen and Reinhardt together with two outs in the sixth and scored on a balk to go up 4-1.
“Good ballgame. They’re a good team as you would expect coach Keegan would have,” Warren said.
The Tigers scored four runs on nine hits with the Christiansen brothers, Reinhardt and Brucker getting two each.
“The run support was awesome. We were hitting the ball, getting on base,” Cihocki said.
The Red Devils scored their only run of the game in the first. Mac Resetich led off with a single and scored on a double by catcher Kyler Lapp.
Resetich went 3 for 3 and Coble added two hits.
Keegan said Cihocki was especially good mixing his pitches up.
“He was good tonight. His fastball was even faster after he spun a few at us. Had a hard time catching the heat,” he said. “I think we had 14 punchouts. If that’s going to be the case, you better capitalize with anybody you do get on base. Left couple out there in the third inning.
“Couldn’t get the third out (in the third) and Brucker made us pay for it. And they tacked on a couple more insurance.”
The county rivals will meet again at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Kirby Park in Spring Valley.
“Hopefully, we’ll bring some lumber,” Keegan said.