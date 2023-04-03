April 03, 2023
Princeton-Hall to square off on the ball diamonds

By Kevin Hieronymus

Hall vs. Princeton

The Princeton baseball and softball teams will host their rivals in red from Hall High School today.

The Red Devils baseball team will bring a 4-1 record (1-1 Three Rivers East) to town against the Tigers (3-1, 0-0) at Prather Field.

Both softball teams will seek their first win of the season at Little Siberia Field with Hall standing 0-3 (0-2) and Princeton 0-4 (0-0).

First pitch is 4:30 p.m.

In other area games:

Bureau Valley hosts Newman in baseball and softball

St. Bede hosts Mendota in baseball and softball