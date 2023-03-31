Track roundup: Morgan Foes breaks Princeton discus record on first throw of season

The Princeton boys and girls track teams ventured outdoors for the first time Thursday night at Erie.
Junior Morgan Foes set a school record on her very first throw in the discus at 128-5 (39.15m). The previous PHS record was set by Lisa Sondgeroth in 1991 at 124-5.
Foes also won the shot put at 32-10 1/4 (10.02m).
Freshman Camryn Driscoll won both the 100 dash (13.2) and 400 dash (1:03.5) while classmate Keighley Davis won the triple jump at 31-2 1/4 (9.15m). Davis also took second in the 100 hurdles (17.1).
Other winners for PHS were Kiana Brokaw in the 3200 (14:50.7) and Miyah Fox in the 100 hurdles (17.1).
The Tigresses took second in the 4x100 relay with Driscoll, Georgie Fulton, Scarlet Fulton and Fox in 54.4,
Morgan Richards finished third in the discus at 101-6 (30.95m).
“We had some nice performances on a somewhat windy day. A good first outdoor meet of the season,” Hodge said. “Morgan Foes breaking the school record in the discus on her first throw of the season was outstanding.”
Princeton was second on the girls side with 87 points. Rock Falls won at 125.
Three PHS boys pulled off first and second-place finishes.
Bennett Williams won the shot at 48-6 3/4 (14.8m) and took second in the discus at 132-6 1/4 (40.39m).
Ian Morris won the discus at 135-6 1/4 (41.44m) and was second in shot at 43-4 1/2 (13.22m).
Grady Thompson made off with the 400 dash (56.03) and was second in the long jump at 17-7 (5.36m)/
Conner Hickey finished second in the high jump at 5-4 (1.63m).
The Tigers also claimed second in the 4x800 relay with Augustus Swanson, Chris Ossola, Dawson Lambert and Gabe Glass in 9:54.84, the 4x100 relay with Common Green, Thompson, Hickey and Ethan Wallace in 47.50 and the 4x200 relay with Green, Garrett Gleason, Hickey, and Wallace in 1:42.86.
Andrew Peacock was third in the triple Jump (36-1 3/4, 11.02m).
“Not bad for the first outdoor meet and a windy night in Erie,” PHS coach Dan Foes said.