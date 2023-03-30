Girls track: Princeton wins first Rosenberry Classic in 9 years

STERLING - Princeton won its first Rosenberry Classic indoor championship Tuesday at the Westwood Complex.
The Tigresses, who were first invited to the meet in 2014, racked up 98 points to beat runnerup Erie-Prophetstown (71.5). Bureau Valley (61.5) placed third, the Amboy co-op (60) finished fourth, St. Bede (24) was eighth and Hall (16) was ninth.
“A nice overall team effort. We scored in every event we were entered in, which is always nice. Plus, it was very nice to win this meet for the first time. A satisfying performance,” PHS coach Pat Hodge said.
Freshman Camryn Driscoll led the Princeton charge, winning the 60-meter dash (8.42) and placing second in the 200 (27.67). Both times were PHS meet bests.
Princeton senior Lexi Bohms won the 3,200 in 14:09.17, while Avery Waca, Kiana Browkaw, Sophia Oester and Paige Jesse claimed the 4x800 (11:57.99).
Keighley Davis claimed second place with a PHS meet best and No. 4 all-time 9.98m (32-8 3/4). She also ran with Georgie Fulton, Scarlet Fulton and Miyah Fox for a second-place finish in the 4x200 (1:58.71) and placed third in the long jump at 4.34m (14-2 3/4) and 60 hurdles (10.35).
Fox also took second in the 60 hurdles (10.25).
Other top five place-finishers for PHS were thirds by Morgan Foes in the shot put at 10.61m (34-9 1/2), Ashlynn Weber in the triple jump at 9.54m (31-3 1/2), fourths by Morgan Richards in the shot at 10.22m (33-6 1/4) and the 4 x 400 relay of Georgie Fulton, Sophia Oester, Avery Waca and Scarlet Fulton in 5:09.65 and a fifth by Paige Jesse in the 1600 (6:20.14).
Lynzie Cady led third-place Bureau Valley, placing second in the 400 (1:06.66) and long jump (4.35 meters) and sixth in the shot (9.22m).
Jillian Hulsing placed second in the high jump (1.47 meters), Emma Mussche was third in the 800 (2:51.98), Maddie Wetzell was fourth in the 1600 (6:16.08), Connie Gibson was fourth in triple jump (9.34m) and Ashlyn Maupin was fifth in the 60 (8.83).
The Storm also ran to a runner-up finish in the 4x400 (4:47.61) with Cady, Hulsing, Kate Salisbury and Wetzell, third in the 4x800 (12:16.12) with Hulsing, Salisbury, Wetzell and Cady and fourth in the 4x200 (1:58.81) with Gibson, Maupin, Salisbury and Wessel.
Amboy’s Elly Jones was a triple winner, claiming the 60 hurdles (10.11), the long jump (4.63m) and the triple jump (10.17m), while teammate Jillian Anderson cleared 1.47 meters to win the high jump.
St. Bede’s Lily Bosnich won the 200 (27.48) and ran on the Bruins’ third place effort in the 4x200 (1:58.8) with Emerald De La Torre, Sierah Shaver and Macy Zeglis.
Hall’s Promise Giacometti was third in the 200 (28.67) and fourth in the 60 (8.73).