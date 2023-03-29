Track: Elijah House leads Bureau Valley to fifth-place finish at Sterling

STERLING - Bureau Valley senior Elijah House won the 400-meter dash to lead the Storm to an area-best fifth-place finish in Tuesday’s Rosenberry Classic at Sterling.
House ran the 400 in 53 seconds. He also placed second in the 800 in 2:02.1.
Teammate Benjamin Roth was runner-up in the 3,200 in 11:15.6.
Also for BV, Justin Moon was fourth in high jump (1.67m), Adrian Gallardo was fifth in the 800 (2:14.1) and seventh in the 1,600 (5:13.7), Dylan Macklin was fifth in pole vault (2.44m), Drake Michlig was fifth in shot (13.10m), Landon Hulsing was sixth in triple jump (10.7) and Brady Hartz was sixth in the 200 (25.2).
The Storm also placed third in the 4 x 400 (3:51.6) and fifth in the 4 x 200 (1:44) and 4 x 800 (9:34.09).
Princeton went 1-2 in the shot put with Payne Miller (17.15m) and Bennett Williams (15.22m).
The Tigers’ CJ Hickey won the high jump by clearing 1.72m, Andrew Peacock tied for third pole vault (2.59m) and Grady Thompson was sixth in long jump (5.60m).
Joel Billhorn of the Amboy co-op placed third in the long jump (5.72m), fourth in the 400 (55.5) and fifth in the high jump (1.67m).
Hall’s Joseph Bacidore placed sixth in the 60 (7.58 seconds) and St. Bede’s Logan Pineda was seventh in the 800 (2:17.4).
Riverdale (89) topped Aledo Mercer County (76) for team honors. Kewanee was third at 63.5.
Bureau Valley had 49 points for fifth, Princeton (34) was seventh, Amboy co-op (20) was ninth and Hall (1) was 10th.
The girls will have their Rosenberry Classic tonight starting at 4:30 p.m.