Today’s Ticket for Tuesday, March 28

A look at the area sports schedule for Tuesday, March 28
Baseball: Sauk Valley at IVCC (DH), 2 p.m.; El Paso-Gridley at St. Bede, Hall at Ottawa, Putnam County at Midland, Princeton at Erie-Prophetstown, 4:30 p.m.;
Boys track and field: St. Bede, Hall, Princeton, Bureau Valley, Amboy co-op at Rosenberry Invite, 4:30 p.m.
Girls soccer: Mendota at Coal City, IVC at Princeton, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: Highland at IVCC (DH), 3 p.m.; St. Bede at Sherrard, Putnam County at Midland, Princeton at Rockridge, 4:30 p.m.