March 28, 2023
Shaw Local
BCR Softball Leaderboard

A look at the top returning area softball players with 2022 statistics

By Kevin Hieronymus

St. Bede's Ella Hermes is the top returning pitcher in the area (6-1, 1.36) and one of the top returning hitters (.485, 25 RBIs) (Scott Anderson)

BattingHitsABRunsAvg.
.
L. Maynard (BV)488645.558
A. Bontz (SB)316326.492
B. Pinter (SB)387811.488
M. Smith (BV)428725.483
E. Hermes (SB)377726.481
K. Klingenberg (P)337225.458
Re. Stoudt (SB)317916.392
M. Canady (BV)268416.306

2B: E. Hermes (SB) 12, B. Pinter (SB) 10, M. Smith (BV) 10, Re. Stoudt (SB) 8, M. Canady (BV) 7, M. Torrance (SB) 4.

3B: B. Pinter (SB) 5, L. Maynard (BV) 3, A. Bontz (SB) 3, M. Smith (BV) 2.

HR: M. Smith (BV) 2, Re. Stoudt (SB) 2, L. Maynard (BV) 1, Canady (BV) 1.

RBIs: M. Smith (BV) 31, E. Hermes (BV) 25, B. Pinter (SB) 21, M. Smith (BV) 19, Re. Stoudt (SB) 19, M. Torrance (SB) 16, A. Bontz (SB) 12, M. Canady (BV) 11, L. Maynard (BV) 11.

SB: L. Maynard (BV) 30, M. Smith (BV) 16, A. Bontz (SB) 12, M. Canady (BV) 12.

PitchingIPHERW-LERA
E. Hermes (SB)46.12396-11.36
Re. Stoudt (SB)58.036138-11.57
M. Smith (BV)110.1127566-83.55

Strikeouts: M. Smith (BV) 131,E. Hermes (SB) 96, Re. Stoudt (SB) 82, M. Smith (BV) 47.

5 area players to watch