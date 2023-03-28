BCR Softball Leaderboard

A look at the top returning area softball players with 2022 statistics
|Batting
|Hits
|AB
|Runs
|Avg.
|.
|L. Maynard (BV)
|48
|86
|45
|.558
|A. Bontz (SB)
|31
|63
|26
|.492
|B. Pinter (SB)
|38
|78
|11
|.488
|M. Smith (BV)
|42
|87
|25
|.483
|E. Hermes (SB)
|37
|77
|26
|.481
|K. Klingenberg (P)
|33
|72
|25
|.458
|Re. Stoudt (SB)
|31
|79
|16
|.392
|M. Canady (BV)
|26
|84
|16
|.306
2B: E. Hermes (SB) 12, B. Pinter (SB) 10, M. Smith (BV) 10, Re. Stoudt (SB) 8, M. Canady (BV) 7, M. Torrance (SB) 4.
3B: B. Pinter (SB) 5, L. Maynard (BV) 3, A. Bontz (SB) 3, M. Smith (BV) 2.
HR: M. Smith (BV) 2, Re. Stoudt (SB) 2, L. Maynard (BV) 1, Canady (BV) 1.
RBIs: M. Smith (BV) 31, E. Hermes (BV) 25, B. Pinter (SB) 21, M. Smith (BV) 19, Re. Stoudt (SB) 19, M. Torrance (SB) 16, A. Bontz (SB) 12, M. Canady (BV) 11, L. Maynard (BV) 11.
SB: L. Maynard (BV) 30, M. Smith (BV) 16, A. Bontz (SB) 12, M. Canady (BV) 12.
|Pitching
|IP
|H
|ER
|W-L
|ERA
|E. Hermes (SB)
|46.1
|23
|9
|6-1
|1.36
|Re. Stoudt (SB)
|58.0
|36
|13
|8-1
|1.57
|M. Smith (BV)
|110.1
|127
|56
|6-8
|3.55
Strikeouts: M. Smith (BV) 131,E. Hermes (SB) 96, Re. Stoudt (SB) 82, M. Smith (BV) 47.