BCR Baseball Leaderboard

|Batting
|Hits
|AB
|R
|Avg.
|M. Resetich (H)
|35
|85
|40
|.412
|S. Wright (BV)
|33
|82
|20
|.402
|K. Lapp (H)
|35
|89
|15
|.393
|R. Brucker (P)
|18
|47
|11
|.383
|Aug. Christiansen (P)
|20
|54
|15
|.370
|L. Tunnel (SB)
|8
|23
|5
|.348
|J. Reinhardt (P)
|15
|48
|8
|.312
|S. Rouse (BV)
|22
|71
|11
|.310
|M. Bryant (H)
|17
|55
|14
|.309
|Ace Christiansen (P)
|9
|30
|12
|.300
RBIs: K. Lapp (H) 33, M. Resetich (H) 31, S. Wright (BV) 24, R. Coble (H) 20, S. Rouse (BV) 13, E. Freeman (BV) 13, R. Brucker (P) 11, B. Pillion (SB) 11, J. Reinhardt (P) 10,Aug. Christiansen (P) 7, Ace Chrstiansen (P) 7, T. Fortney (SB) 5.
2B: K. Lapp (H) 11, S. Wright (BV) 10, M. Resetich (H) 8, R. Brucker (P) 6,Aug. Christi ansen (P) 5, R. Coble (H) 4, B. Pillion (SB) 4.
3B: Au. Christiansen (P) 4, M. Resetich (H) 4, Wright (BV) 1, N. LaPorte (P) 1, R. Coble (H) 1.
HR: M. Resetich (H) 7, R. Coble (H) 3, S. Wright (BV) 1, K. Lapp (H) 1, R. Brucker (P) 1, M. Bryant (H) 1, L. Story (SB) 1.
SB: M. Resetich (H) 31, S. Wright (BV) 14, K. Lapp (H) 9, Au. Christiansen (P) 7, E. Compton (P) 7, J. Reinhardt (P) 5, D. Cihocki (P) 5.
|Pitching
|IP
|H
|ER
|W-L
|ERA
|M. Bryant (H)
|27.0
|15
|7
|2-0
|1.81
|S. Rouse (BV)
|59.2
|39
|15
|8-1
|1.82
|P. Dye (H)
|47.0
|35
|14
|2-3
|2.09
|D. Cihocki (P)
|29.1
|21
|9
|3-1
|2.15
|R. Brucker (P)
|14.0
|15
|5
|1-0
|2.50
|L. Jackson (SB)
|14.2
|15
|15
|0-2
|2.86
|J. Reinhardt (P)
|9.1
|15
|4
|0-2
|2.90
|B. Pillion (SB)
|21.2
|16
|10
|0-1
|3.23
|A. Ankeiwicz (SB)
|17.1
|15
|8
|0-0
|3.23
|S. Ferrari (SB)
|26.1
|31
|15
|0-2
|3.99
|R. Brady (SB)
|17.1
|18
|10
|0-0
|4.09
|A. Pecher (H)
|32
|28
|20
|4-1
|4.38
Wins: S. Rouse (BV) 8, A. Pecher (H) 4, D. Cihocki 3.
Strikeouts: P. Dye (H) 68, S. Rouse (BV) 64, D. Cihocki 51, M. Bryant (H) 40, S. Ferrari (SB) 39, S. Spratt (BV) 32, B. Pillion (SB) 31, A. Pecher (H) 30, R. Coble 20.
Saves: J. Reinhardt (P) 3, M. Bryant (H) 2, S. Rouse (BV) 1, R. Brucker (P) 1.