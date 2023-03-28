March 28, 2023
Shaw Local
BCR Baseball Leaderboard

A look at the top returning area baseball players with 2022 statistics

By Kevin Hieronymus

Bureau Valley's Sam Rouse led all area pitchers in 2022 with an 8-1 record to go with a 1.82 ERA. (Mike Vaughn)

BattingHitsABRAvg.
M. Resetich (H)358540.412
S. Wright (BV)338220.402
K. Lapp (H)358915.393
R. Brucker (P)184711.383
Aug. Christiansen (P)205415.370
L. Tunnel (SB)8235.348
J. Reinhardt (P)15488.312
S. Rouse (BV)227111.310
M. Bryant (H)175514.309
Ace Christiansen (P)93012.300

RBIs: K. Lapp (H) 33, M. Resetich (H) 31, S. Wright (BV) 24, R. Coble (H) 20, S. Rouse (BV) 13, E. Freeman (BV) 13, R. Brucker (P) 11, B. Pillion (SB) 11, J. Reinhardt (P) 10,Aug. Christiansen (P) 7, Ace Chrstiansen (P) 7, T. Fortney (SB) 5.

2B: K. Lapp (H) 11, S. Wright (BV) 10, M. Resetich (H) 8, R. Brucker (P) 6,Aug. Christi ansen (P) 5, R. Coble (H) 4, B. Pillion (SB) 4.

3B: Au. Christiansen (P) 4, M. Resetich (H) 4, Wright (BV) 1, N. LaPorte (P) 1, R. Coble (H) 1.

HR: M. Resetich (H) 7, R. Coble (H) 3, S. Wright (BV) 1, K. Lapp (H) 1, R. Brucker (P) 1, M. Bryant (H) 1, L. Story (SB) 1.

SB: M. Resetich (H) 31, S. Wright (BV) 14, K. Lapp (H) 9, Au. Christiansen (P) 7, E. Compton (P) 7, J. Reinhardt (P) 5, D. Cihocki (P) 5.

PitchingIPHERW-LERA
M. Bryant (H)27.01572-01.81
S. Rouse (BV)59.239158-11.82
P. Dye (H)47.035142-32.09
D. Cihocki (P)29.12193-12.15
R. Brucker (P)14.01551-02.50
L. Jackson (SB)14.215150-22.86
J. Reinhardt (P)9.11540-22.90
B. Pillion (SB)21.216100-13.23
A. Ankeiwicz (SB)17.11580-03.23
S. Ferrari (SB)26.131150-23.99
R. Brady (SB)17.118100-04.09
A. Pecher (H)3228204-14.38

Wins: S. Rouse (BV) 8, A. Pecher (H) 4, D. Cihocki 3.

Strikeouts: P. Dye (H) 68, S. Rouse (BV) 64, D. Cihocki 51, M. Bryant (H) 40, S. Ferrari (SB) 39, S. Spratt (BV) 32, B. Pillion (SB) 31, A. Pecher (H) 30, R. Coble 20.

Saves: J. Reinhardt (P) 3, M. Bryant (H) 2, S. Rouse (BV) 1, R. Brucker (P) 1.

5 area players to watch