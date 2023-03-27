March 27, 2023
Shaw Local
Rivalry day for Hall, St Bede baseball and softball

By Kevin Hieronymus

Hall vs. St. Bede

It’s what they call rivalry day for the Hall and St Bede baseball and softball teams.

Their teams will do battle in Spring Valley today with the baseball teams meeting at Kirby Park and the softball teams at Hall High School’s diamond.

First pitch for both games is set for 4:30 p.m.

In other area baseball games:

Bureau Valley travels to Mendota

La Salle-Peru will play at Sterling

In other area softball games:

Bureau Valley travels to Mendota

La Salle-Peru is at Rock Island

Princeton plays at Marquette