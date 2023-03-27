Rivalry day for Hall, St Bede baseball and softball

It’s what they call rivalry day for the Hall and St Bede baseball and softball teams.
Their teams will do battle in Spring Valley today with the baseball teams meeting at Kirby Park and the softball teams at Hall High School’s diamond.
First pitch for both games is set for 4:30 p.m.
In other area baseball games:
Bureau Valley travels to Mendota
La Salle-Peru will play at Sterling
In other area softball games:
Bureau Valley travels to Mendota
La Salle-Peru is at Rock Island
Princeton plays at Marquette