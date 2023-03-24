BCR Baseball Preview: 5 players to watch

Here are area baseball players to watch this spring:

Mac Resetich (Hall)

Senior • Outfielder

Resetich made things go for the Red Devils atop the order,

The reigning BCR Player of the Year and TRAC East First-Team All-Conference pick had an area-best .412 batting average, 40 runs scored, 31 steals, four triples and seven home runs a year ago. He also drove in 31 runs.

Mac Resetich (Kevin Hieronymus)

Sam Rouse (BV)

Senior • Pitcher

Rouse had a breakout junior season, setting a single-season school record with eight wins (8-1) and a team-best 1.82 ERA with 64 strikeouts in 59.2 innings. He was an unanimous TRAC East All-Conference pitcher. He has signed to pitch for Coe College.

Sam Rouse

Danny Cihocki (Princeton)

Senior • Pitcher

The PHS senior right-hander is one of the area’s top pitchers. He was 3-1 with a 2.15 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 29.1 innings last year and stands 8-1, 1.92 for his career.

Danny Cihocki

Kyler Lapp (Hall)

Senior • Catcher

The unanimously Three Rivers East All-Conference catcher batted .393, leading the Red Devils with 33 RBIs and 11 doubles. He also had 15 runs scored, a homer and nine stolen bases.

Kyler Lapp (Jen Heredia)

Sam Wright (BV)

Senior • Catcher

Wright was the Storm’s co-batting leader with a .402 average, ranked among area leaders with runs scored (20), RBIs (24), doubles (10), homers (10 and steals (14). He has signed to play for Coe College.

Sam Wright (Photo courtesy Bureau Valley High School)

Keep an eye on: Max Bryant-Hall (Jr, P/IF), Ryan Brucker-Princeton (Sr., SS/P). Riley Coble-Hall (Sr., P/IF), Augie Christiansen-Princeton (Sr., OF), Payton Dye-Hall (Jr., P/IF), Callan Hueneburg-St. Bede (Sr., IF), Luke Tunnel-St. Bede (Sr., IF).