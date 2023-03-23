The Princeton baseball and softball teams open today

It’s going to be better late than never for the Princeton baseball and softball teams.
Both are scheduled to open their seasons today at Rock Falls. Game times for both are 4:30 p.m.
The Tigers have just six upperclassmen, but return six lettermen for veteran coach Wick Warren.
Jhavon Hayes, a former star player for Illinois State University, has taken over the reigns for the PHS softball team. The Tigresses’ original opener vs. Chillicothe IVC was canceled by the weather.
In other area baseball action today, Newman plays at Putnam County.
On the softball diamonds, St. Bede plays at Henry-Senachwine and Hall is at Midland.