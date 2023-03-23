Indoor track: Area athletes to compete in Prep Top Times

Athletes from Amboy, Bureau Valley, Princeton and St. Bede have qualified for the Illinois Prep Top Times this weekend in Bloomington.
Bureau Valley will send two athletes in the Class 1A meet which runs Friday at the Shirk Center on the campus of Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington.
Elijah House qualified in the 400m (10th seed) and 800m (12th seed) for the 1A boys while Jillian Hulsing is tied for the ninth seed in high jump for the girls.
St. Bede senior Anna Lopez, the 2022 BCR Female Track and Field Athlete of the Year, is seeded to medal in the 1A triple jump (5th) and long jump (7th). Freshman Lily Bosnich has qualified in the 60HH (15th), 200 (17th) and 60 (21st).
Amboy’s Elly Jones is seeded third in the 1A triple jump and 14th in the 60 hurdles.
Princeton senior Teegan Davis has qualified in the high jump (seeded 6th), long jump (tied for 4th) and triple jump (5th) in Class 2A, which starts at 9 a.m. Saturday. He is the defending Class 2A outdoor state champion in the high jump.
Davis set the PHS indoor triple jump record at Saturday’s Silver Streak Last Chance Meet with a leap of 43-6 1/2, breaking the mark of John Dixon of 43-4 in 1983.
Two PHS juniors, Payne Miller (3rd) and Bennett Williams (7th), are in the hunt to medal in the shot.
When Miller threw 56-5 1/2 at the BV meet he broke the PHS junior indoor shot mark, breaking Jim Howard’s record of 53-7 set in 1969. He is second all time for PHS indoors to Greg Groat, who threw 56-6 as a senior.
The Princeton girls will be represented by freshmen Camryn Driscoll, who set the school F/S record in the 400 meters (1:02.66). She is seeded 18th.