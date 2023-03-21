Roundup: Bureau Valley softball, baseball belts Stark County

The Bureau Valley baseball and softball teams took two from visiting Stark County Monday in Manlius.
The BV baseball team scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to finish off the Rebels 13-3 while the Storm softball team blanked Stark County 10-0 in five innings.
Both Storm teams host Midland at 4:30 p.m.
BASEBALL
Bureau Valley 13, Stark County 3 (6 inn.): The Storm jumped out to a 6-0 lead after three innings, then scored seven runs in the fifth and sixth innings to end the game early.
Elijah Endress had three hits in his first three varsity at bats, going 3-4. Sam Rouse and Cooper Balensiefen each had two hits.
Seth Spratt went four innings with one unearned run, seven strikeouts and no walks for the win. Logan Philhower cleaned up for him with 1.2 scoreless innings with two strikeouts.
SOFTBALL
Bureau Valley 10, Stark County 0 (5 inn.): The Storm scored seven runs in the first inning en route to a nonconference victory in Manlius.
Emma Stabler was 2-3 with three RBIs and a run for Bureau Valley (2-0), while Lesleigh Maynard doubled twice and drove in two runs.
Madison Smith pitched a one-hit shutout, striking out 10 batters and walking one.