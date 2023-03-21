Boys basketball: Princeton’s Grady Thompson wins dunk contest, stars for Illinois All-Stars

ROCK ISLAND - Princeton’s Grady Thompson’s star may have been turned on late, but he shined bright with the rest of the all-stars in Monday’s Pepsi Iowa vs. Illinois Senior All-Star Game at Augustana College.
Added to the Illinois All-Stars team on Sunday night, Thompson scored 16 points, 12 in the second half, while contributing a team-high six assists in Illinois’ 129-118 victory.
He didn’t start the game, but Thompson logged the third most minutes (20:59) for Illinois.
Thompson also won the slam dunk contest, beating out Cam Atkinson of Rock Island on a reverse, double-clutch dunk.
“It’s a pretty cool event that they put on. I was glad I got the last minute invite,” Thompson said. “The dunk contest was a lot of fun.”
Thompson and Jase Whiteman (15 points) of Rockridge were late adds to the Illinois roster Sunday evening in place of Moline’s Owen Freeman and Brock Harding, both University of Iowa recruits.
Thompson and Whiteman last met playing for the sectional championship in Geneseo with Whiteman leading the Rockets to a 64-46 win over the Tigers.
Illinois also won the girls game, 89-87.