Track roundup: Bureau Valley girls win Byron Invite, win two relays

The Bureau Valley girls track and field team won Saturday’s Byron Invitational on the strength of its relay performances.
The Storm’s Connie Gibson, Ashlyn Maupin, Kate Salisbury and Addison Wessel won the 4x200-meter relay in 2:00.2, while the team of Jillian Hulsing, McKenzie Hunt, Emma Mussche and Maddie Wetzell took first in the 4x800 in 12:03.42.
Hulsing, Salisbury, Hunt and Lynzie Cady also placed second in the 4x400 in 4:44.23.
The Storm also got runner-up finishes from Cady in the 400 (1:07.98), Wetzell in the 1,600 (6:20.52) and Hulsing in the high jump (4-6/1.42m) and thirds from Cady in the shot (30-7/9.36m), Connie Gibson in the triple jump (29.4/8.95m) and Wessel in the hurdles (11.11).
At Monmouth: Princeton had four top five finishes in the Silver Streaks Last Chance Invitational on Saturday.
Miyah Fox placed third in the 60 hurdles (10.24), Keighley Davis took fourth in the long jump (15-5/4.7m), Ashlynn Weber was fifth in the triple jump (31-6 3/4, 9.62m) and Lexi Bohms finished fifth in the 3200 (13:38.15).
Camryn Driscoll broke her own PHS F/S indoor record in the 400, placing sixth in 1:02.66.
“We had some excellent performances against some tough competition,” PHS coach Pat Hodge said.
BOYS TRACK
At Monmouth: Princeton senior Teegan Davis won the high jump and placed second in the triple jump at the Silver Streaks Last Chance Invitational.
Davis cleared 5-11 1/2 (1.82m) in the high jump and jumped 43-6 1/2 (13.27m) in the triple jump.
Also for the Tigers, Payne Miller (53-3 3/4, 16.25m) and Bennett Williams (51-10 1/2, 15.81m) placed second and third, respectively, in the shot put.
At Sterling: Bureau Valley senior Elijah House was named as meet MVP of Friday’s Newman Invitational, taking part in three first-place finishes.
House won the 800 meters in 2:04.11 and placed third in the 1,600 in 4:51.36.
He also ran with Dylan Macklin, Evan Entas and Benjamin Roth to win the 4x400 in 3:53.38 and teamed with Adrian Gallardo, Austin Hanabarger and Roth to take the 4x800 in 9:05.87.
Bureau Valley tied for third with 62 points, while St. Bede finished ninth among the nine teams with six.
The Bruins’ best finish came from Greyson Marincic, who placed third in the 400 in 58.1.