Game on: After week of delays, St. Bede teams ready to play

Play Ball!
Area teams have been waiting to hear those words after a week of many cancellations due to rain or cold weather.
The St. Bede baseball and softball teams will mark their season debut at the Academy today against Riverdale. Game time is 4:30 p.m. for both games.
In other area baseball games:
La Salle-Peru plays at Pontiac, Plano plays at Mendota, Stark County plays at Bureau Valley at 4:30 p.m.
In other area softball games:
Mendota plays at Plano, Stark County plays at Bureau Valley at 4:30 p.m.