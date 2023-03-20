Boys basketball: Princeton’s Grady Thompson late add to Illinois All-Star team

Princeton’s Grady Thompson will play for the Illinois All-Stars against the Iowa All-Stars at 7:30 p.m. tonight at Augustana College in Rock Island.
Thompson, along with Jase Whiteman of Rockridge were late adds to the Illinois roster in place of Moline’s Owen Freeman and Brock Harding, both University of Iowa recruits.
Thompson and Whiteman last met playing for the sectional championship in Geneseo with Whiteman leading the Rockets to a 64-46 win over the Tigers.
Thompson will also participate in the dunk contest.
The girls game will start at 6 p.m.