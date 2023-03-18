Indoor track: Elijah House sets BV school record

There were some thrilling performances in Bureau Valley’s “Thursday Thriller” indoor track meet the Westwood Complex.
The thrill of the night for the host Storm saw Bureau Valley senior Elijah House set a school indoor record in the 400 meters with a time of 53.53, beating the field by more than three seconds.
BV also got a win from Adrian Gallardo in the 800 (2:19.98).
Princeton senior Teegan Davis turned in a hat trick, winning the 60 dash (7.27), high jump (6-4) and long jump (21-5 3/4).
Other PHS wins came from Payne Miller in the shot (56-5 1/2), Andrew Peacock in the pole vault (9-9) and the 4x800 Relay of Chris Ossola, Augustus Swanson, Gabe Glass and Christian Yepsen with a time of 10:01.36
Also for PHS, Conner Hickey was second in high jump (5-6 1/4) and third in the 60 dash (7.57) and long jump (17-4 1/4). Bennett Williams was runner-up in shot (46-8 1/4).
On the girls’ side, Princeton freshman Camryn Driscoll won the 400 dash with a school F/S record 1:03.57. She also placed second in the 60 (8.38).
Also for PHS, Ashlynn Weber won the triple jump with a PHS F/S record 32-11¼, Kiana Brokaw won the 3200 (15:16.51), Keighley Davis was second in the hurdles (10.8) and Lexi Bohms was second in the 1600 (6:17.32).
St. Bede’s Lily Bosnich won the 60 (8.23) and took second in the 200 (27.77). Teammate Anna Lopez won the long jump (4.76m)
For BV, Emma Mussche won the 800 (2:53.64), Maddie Wetzell won the 1600 (6:16.49). The Storm also won the 4x200 (1:58.95) and 4x800 (11:50.83) relays.
No team scores were kept.