College update: Jett Wedekind sets all-time hits record for Aurora University

Jett Wedekind became the all-time hits leader for the Aurora University baseball team on Friday, March 10.

The senior catcher from Princeton collected his 241st career hit as the Spartans split a doubleheader with Anderson (Ind.) University winning 9-2 and falling 4-3 in two seven inning contests in Davenport, Fla.

Wedekind, a 2016 Princeton grad, went 1-3 with two RBIs in the Game 2 loss. He is batting .179 with seven RBIs in eight starts for the Spartans (7-2).

Teammate Josh Reinhardt, a senior from Princeton, led the Spartans with three hits and three runs in Game 1. He is batting .355 with one homer and five RBIs in 31 at-bats.

Two more Princeton products are suiting up this spring - freshman Ean Compton at Black Hawk and sophomore Drew Woolley at Sauk Valley.

Two Hall grads are making an impact at the University of Illinois.

Cam McDonald recorded his 200th career hit. Through seven games, he’s hitting .355 (9 for 31) with two home runs, a triple, three doubles, nine RBIs and nine runs.

Ty Rybarczyk has made one appearance, giving up six hits with three strikeouts and three walks in four innings.

At Southeast Missouri State, Chance Resetich (Hall) played in the team’s first eight games, making seven starts at second base. He’s hitting .179 (5 for 28) with a home run, two doubles, six runs and five RBIs. He has a 1.000 fielding percentage.

In two starts for Parkland College this season, Trez Rybarczyk (Hall) is 1-0 with a 3.86 ERA. He has allowed seven hits while striking out 10 batters and walking one in seven innings.

Black Hawk is loaded with Hall players in Payton Plym, Ethan Plym, Alec Bulak and Jack Savitch.

Luke Kelty (Hall) has made two appearances on the mound for Monmouth College. He has two strikeouts and two walks in 3 2/3 innings.

SOFTBALL

The IVCC softball team just made a spring trip to Clermont, Fla. where Princeton was represented by freshmen Katie Bates, Libby Boyles and Taylor Wetsel and St. Bede by sophomores Marissa Boehm and Claire Morrow.

Abbie May (St. Bede) has started two games this season for Purdue Northwest. She is 0-2 with a 3.18 ERA. She has struck out five batters and walked three in 11 innings.

SWIMMING

Caden Brooks (Princeton) helped McKendree to an undefeated dual record. In the final dual of the season, he placed third in the 500 freestyle in 4:48.14.

At the Great Lakes Valley Conference Meet in which McKendree placed third, Brooks took ninth in the 1,650 in 15:54.04.

TRACK AND FIELD

Bret Dannis (St. Bede) placed eighth in the 60 hurdles in 7.84 seconds for Illinois at the Big Ten Conference Indoor Championships. Earlier in the indoor season, he ran a personal-best 7.74 seconds in the 60 hurdles to finish second at the Don Kirby Invitational in New Mexico.