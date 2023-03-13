Wrestling teaches Princeton’s Augie Christiansen life lesson

Wrestling has taught Augie Christiansen a lot of life’s lessons, even at a young age when he first started out.
“I was 4 years old, still a year too early to start. Was like, ‘We’ll try it.’ I remember I didn’t win a single match my first year,” he said.
“You just got to realize that it’s the hardest thing you’re ever going to do so you keep sticking with it. And everything else in life will seem pretty easy. It’s motivation for not just wrestling, but life in general.”
Those lessons have served Christiansen well.
The Princeton High School senior overcame disappointments of never making the state tournament his first three years in high school, his sophomore season shorted by the pandemic.
He finally qualified for state this year, wrestling his way through five wrestleback matches to the award stand, claiming third place in Class 1A at 145 pounds.
His last victory was the 50th of the season, setting a single-season school record for wins.
For all of his accomplishments, Christiansen is the 2022-23 BCR Wrestler of the Year following his sophomore brother, Ace, who earned those honors a year ago.
“Augie had a great season. He has been working hard for a long time and it was great to see his work pay off,” PHS coach Steve Amy said. “His heart and determination really showed at the state tournament. One of the hardest things to do is lose in the first round and be able to pick yourself back up and decide that you are going to go get the next best thing.
“Winning five matches in a row and the way he did it were just amazing. He finished his great career in a special way and it was a lot of fun watching him compete the last 12-13 years.”
Christiansen never doubted himself even after dropping his first match at state to Reef Pacot, of Oakwood, 10-4, that he was going to come back and medal.
“I knew I could still do it. Knew that was going to be the toughest guy I would wrestle. It was just of matter of keeping my head in it, one match at a time,” he said. “It was a lot of matches to worry about three matches down the road. Especially in that tournament, it’s one day tag a time because it’s three days long. Lost Thursday, had to worry about Friday next, then worry about Saturday.”
Christiansen picked off four wrestlers in the wrestlebacks, including a major decision and two pin falls, to make way to the third-place match, besting Blue Bishop, of Herrin, 8-4.
“I guess I just like taking the hard way getting medals,” he said. “After the three years before I was just happy to get there, let alone doing much damage. It’s crazy. I at least got one (medal) done.
“It’s more than I would have ever asked for. I just wanted to be able to wrestle at the state tournament. Been watching it since I was a little kid. Never got to wrestle in it. This year, I said, ‘Might as well do some damage.’”
The school record 50th win was the icing on the cake for Christiansen.
“I never thought I’d get up that far. It’s really cool,” he said. “Didn’t know I was even close to it. When we got to regionals, coach Amy said I was 12 wins away. He said, ‘12 wins gets you a regional title, gets you into state and gets you a medal and the record.’”
Christiansen not only did his dad, Aaron, who got fourth in 1995, one better on the medal stand, but he also topped him for career wins, 139 to 123. The younger Christiansen is tied for fifth all-time in wins at PHS with two-time stater runner-up Ty Taylor No. 1 with 166.
“I got bragging rights for now. Ace might get there. He should,” Christiansen said. “I had a shortened sophomore year because of COVID. Didn’t even make it out of regionals last year. I’ve had two pretty shortened years. As long as (Ace) keep going moving forward, he should. I don’t know about the 50 wins in a year.”
Christiansen, who has enrolled for lineman’s school starting in September in Tennessee, said it’s crazy to think his wrestling career is over.
“I’ve been doing it for 14 years now and it’s all done. It is crazy. The first thing I probably knew what to do was wrestle,” he said.
He hopes to return home one day to help coach both wrestling and football.