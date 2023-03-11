Wrestling: 2023 BCR Wrestling Honor Roll

Carlos Benavidez-Princeton (Jr./138)
A junior, Benavidez went 31-14 with 40 takedowns and a team-best 25 reversals wrestling at 138 pounds. He also had 92 near falls.
Ace Christiansen-Princeton (So./132)
The 2021-22 BCR Wrestler of the Year went 38-12 on the mats with 17 pin falls, 86 takedowns and 95 near falls. He placed third at regional, dropped his first match in the sectional wrestlebacks and fell short of a return bid to state.
Augie Christiansen-Princeton (Sr./145)
The 2022-23 BCR Wrestler of the Year had a memorable senior season. He was regional champion, fourth at sectional and captured third place in the 1A State Tournament. He set a PHS single-season record with 50 wins, finishing 50-6. He led the Tigers with 138 takedowns and 38 escapes to go with 120 near falls.
Garrett Connelly-St. Bede (So., 160)
The Bruins sophomore finished fourth at the Kewanee Regional, but got to serve as alternate at sectional at 160 pounds. He finished 25-24.
Carson Etheridge-Princeton (Sr./170)
The senior 170-pounder went 28-18 in his last go-around with the Tigers with 19 pin falls and 50 takedowns.
Casey Etheridge-Princeton (Fr./160)
The younger Etheridge brother went 31-15 in his freshmen season, recording 21 pin falls and 52 takedowns.
Kaydin Gibson-Princeton (So./120)
The PHS sophomore 120-pounder went 21-18 with 43 takedowns. He placed fourth at regional.
Jake Migliorini-St. Bede (So., 182)
Migliorini won both matches in wrestlebacks at 182 pounds in the Kewanee Regional to place third and advance to sectional along with his brother, Ryan. He finished with a 32-17 record.
St. Bede’s Ryan Migliorini (Sr., 195)
Migliorini brought a regional championship home to the Academy, sweeping all three matches at 195 pounds by fall at Kewanee. He won one match at sectionals, finishing 34-9.
Cade Odell-Princeton (So., 285)
The first-year wrestler broke out in a big way, posting a 30-10 record with 35 takedowns and 33 escapes. He was the regional runner-up and fell one match away of making state, dropping a 3-2 match in triple overtime at the Oregon Sectional.
Augustus Swanson-Princeton (Fr., 106)
The freshmen posted a 42-10 record with a team-high 24 pin falls and 130 near falls. He also recorded 43 takedowns. Swanson was regional runner-up and placed fourth at sectional to qualify for state.