BCR boys basketball postseason update, Thursday, March 9

Class 1A Sectionals
At Putnam County
Tuesday, Feb. 28
Game 1: (2) Serena 50, (9) Chicago CICS/Ellison 29
Wednesday, March 1
Game 2: (2) St. Francis de Sales 80, (4) Midland 71
Friday, March 3
Championship: (2) St. Francis de Sales 59, (2) Serena 56
At Lanark Eastland
Tuesday, Feb. 28
Game 1: (2) Fulton 62, (1) Pecatonica 51
Wednesday, March 1
Game 2: (1) Scales Mound 60, (2) South Beloit 57
Friday, March 3
Championship: (1) Scales Mound 50, (2) Fulton 36
Class 1A Supersectionals
At Carbondale
Monday, March 5
(1) Tuscola 74, Mounds Meridian 53
At DeKalb
Monday, March 5
(1) Scales Mound 60, (2) Chicago Marshall 56
At Jacksonille
Monday, March 5
(1) Waterloo Gibault 45, (1) Illini Bluffs 44
At Normal
Monday, March 5
(1) Bloomington Cornerstone Christian Academy 58, (2) St. Francis de Sales 28
Class 1A State
At Champaign
Thursday, March 9
Gibault Catholic 70, Cornerstone Christian 46
Scales Mound 40, Tuscola 27
Third-place game: Tuscola 69, Cornerstone Christian 46
Saturday, March 11
Championship: Gibault Catholic vs. Scales Mound, 11 a.m.
Class 2A Sectionals
At Orion
Tuesday, Feb. 28
Game 1: (1) Princeton 77, (7) Riverdale 40
Wednesday, March 1
Game 2: (1) Rockridge 66, (6) Rock Falls 46
Friday, March 3
Championship: (1) Rockridge 64, (1) Princeton 46
At Chicago Christ the King
Tuesday, Feb. 28
Game 1: (4) Chicago North Lawndale 54, (2) Chicago Wells 47
Wednesday, March 1
Game 2: (1) Chicago DePaul College Prep 62, (2) Chicago Clark 42
Friday, March 3
Championship: (1) Chicago DePaul College Prep 50, (4) Chicago North Lawndale 42
At Chicago Julian
Tuesday, Feb. 28
Game 1: (1) Chicago Perspectives/Leadership 54, (6) Chicago University 34
Wednesday, March 1
Game 2: (1) Chicago Phillips 63, (2) Joliet Catholic 61
Friday, March 3
Championship: (1) Chicago Perspectives/Leadership 81, (1) Chicago Phillips 47
Herscher Sectional
Tuesday, Feb. 28
Game 1: (1) Pontiac 55, (2) St. Joseph-Ogden 40
Wednesday, March 1
Game 2: (1) Fairbury Prairie Central 74, (3) Kankakee McNamara 66
Friday, March 3
Championship: (1) Pontiac 53, (1) Fairbury Prairie Central 48
At Johnsburg
Tuesday, Feb. 28
Game 1: (4) Aurora Christian 48, (2) Niles Northridge Prep 45
Wednesday, March 1
Game 2: (2) Rockford Lutheran 65, (7) Lombard Montini 46
Friday, March 3
Championship: (2) Rockford Lutheran 65, (4) Aurora Christian 58
Pleasant Plains Sectional
Tuesday, Feb. 28
Game 1: (1) Normal U-High 72, (2) Quincy Notre Dame 49
Wednesday, March 1
Game 2: (2) Bloomington Central Catholic 33, (1) Pleasant Plains 31
Friday, March 3
Championship: (2) Bloomington Central Catholic 72, (1) Normal U-High 69
At Newton
Tuesday, Feb. 28
Game 1: (2) Lawrenceville 73, (1) Greenville 64
Wednesday, March 1
Game 2: (1) Teutopolis 54, (2) Alton Marquette 28
Friday, March 3
Championship: (1) Teutopolis 61, (2) Lawrenceville 54
At Pinckneyville
Tuesday, Feb. 28
Game 1: (3) Pinckneyville 56, (1) Massac County 43
Wednesday, March 1
Game 2: (1) Breese Central 56, (2) Carterville 33
Friday, March 3
Championship: (3) Pinckneyville 47, (1) Breese Central 43
Class 2A Supersectionals
At Sterling
Monday, March 5
(1) Rockridge 60, Rockford Lutheran 59
At Carbondale
Monday, March 5
(1) Teutopolis 42, Pinckneyville (28-6) 40
At Springfield
Monday, March 5
(2) Bloomington Central Catholic 67, (1) Pontiac 53
At Joliet
Monday, March 5
(1) Chicago DePaul College Prep 50, (1) Chicago Perspectives/Leadership 46
Class 2A State
At Champaign
Thursday, March 9
DePaul Prep 45, Teutopolis 17
Bloomington Central Catholic 57, Rockridge 44
Third-place game: Teutopolis 52. Rockridge 43
Saturday, March 11
Championship: DePaul Prep vs. Bloomington Central Catholic, 12:45 p.m.
Class 3A Sectionals
At Galesburg
Tuesday, Feb. 28
Game 1: (2) Richwoods 73, (1) Rock Island 52
Wednesday, March 1
Game 2: (1) Metamora 72, (2) Sterling 70
Friday, March 3
Championship: (1) Metamora 65, (2) Richwoods 50
Class 3A Supersectionals
At Chicago (UIC)
Monday, March 6
Simeon 67, Hillcrest 46
At Hoffman Estates (NOW Arena)
Monday, March 6
St. Ignatius 67, Grayslake Central, 60
At Springfield (Bank of Springfield Center)
Monday, March 6
East St. Louis 59, Sacred Heart-Griffin 56
At Ottawa (Kingman Gym)
Monday, March 6
Metamora 60, Marmion 48
Class 3A State
At Champaign
Friday, March 10
St. Ignatius vs. Simeon 10 a.m.
Metamora vs. East St. Louis 11:45 a.m.
Third-place game, 7 p.m.
Saturday, March 11
Championship, 5:30 p.m.