March 10, 2023
BCR boys basketball postseason update, Thursday, March 9

By Kevin Hieronymus
IHSA logo

Class 1A Sectionals

At Putnam County

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Game 1: (2) Serena 50, (9) Chicago CICS/Ellison 29

Wednesday, March 1

Game 2: (2) St. Francis de Sales 80, (4) Midland 71

Friday, March 3

Championship: (2) St. Francis de Sales 59, (2) Serena 56

At Lanark Eastland

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Game 1: (2) Fulton 62, (1) Pecatonica 51

Wednesday, March 1

Game 2: (1) Scales Mound 60, (2) South Beloit 57

Friday, March 3

Championship: (1) Scales Mound 50, (2) Fulton 36

Class 1A Supersectionals

At Carbondale

Monday, March 5

(1) Tuscola 74, Mounds Meridian 53

At DeKalb

Monday, March 5

(1) Scales Mound 60, (2) Chicago Marshall 56

At Jacksonille

Monday, March 5

(1) Waterloo Gibault 45, (1) Illini Bluffs 44

At Normal

Monday, March 5

(1) Bloomington Cornerstone Christian Academy 58, (2) St. Francis de Sales 28

Class 1A State

At Champaign

Thursday, March 9

Gibault Catholic 70, Cornerstone Christian 46

Scales Mound 40, Tuscola 27

Third-place game: Tuscola 69, Cornerstone Christian 46

Saturday, March 11

Championship: Gibault Catholic vs. Scales Mound, 11 a.m.

Class 2A Sectionals

At Orion

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Game 1: (1) Princeton 77, (7) Riverdale 40

Wednesday, March 1

Game 2: (1) Rockridge 66, (6) Rock Falls 46

Friday, March 3

Championship: (1) Rockridge 64, (1) Princeton 46

At Chicago Christ the King

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Game 1: (4) Chicago North Lawndale 54, (2) Chicago Wells 47

Wednesday, March 1

Game 2: (1) Chicago DePaul College Prep 62, (2) Chicago Clark 42

Friday, March 3

Championship: (1) Chicago DePaul College Prep 50, (4) Chicago North Lawndale 42

At Chicago Julian

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Game 1: (1) Chicago Perspectives/Leadership 54, (6) Chicago University 34

Wednesday, March 1

Game 2: (1) Chicago Phillips 63, (2) Joliet Catholic 61

Friday, March 3

Championship: (1) Chicago Perspectives/Leadership 81, (1) Chicago Phillips 47

Herscher Sectional

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Game 1: (1) Pontiac 55, (2) St. Joseph-Ogden 40

Wednesday, March 1

Game 2: (1) Fairbury Prairie Central 74, (3) Kankakee McNamara 66

Friday, March 3

Championship: (1) Pontiac 53, (1) Fairbury Prairie Central 48

At Johnsburg

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Game 1: (4) Aurora Christian 48, (2) Niles Northridge Prep 45

Wednesday, March 1

Game 2: (2) Rockford Lutheran 65, (7) Lombard Montini 46

Friday, March 3

Championship: (2) Rockford Lutheran 65, (4) Aurora Christian 58

Pleasant Plains Sectional

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Game 1: (1) Normal U-High 72, (2) Quincy Notre Dame 49

Wednesday, March 1

Game 2: (2) Bloomington Central Catholic 33, (1) Pleasant Plains 31

Friday, March 3

Championship: (2) Bloomington Central Catholic 72, (1) Normal U-High 69

At Newton

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Game 1: (2) Lawrenceville 73, (1) Greenville 64

Wednesday, March 1

Game 2: (1) Teutopolis 54, (2) Alton Marquette 28

Friday, March 3

Championship: (1) Teutopolis 61, (2) Lawrenceville 54

At Pinckneyville

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Game 1: (3) Pinckneyville 56, (1) Massac County 43

Wednesday, March 1

Game 2: (1) Breese Central 56, (2) Carterville 33

Friday, March 3

Championship: (3) Pinckneyville 47, (1) Breese Central 43

Class 2A Supersectionals

At Sterling

Monday, March 5

(1) Rockridge 60, Rockford Lutheran 59

At Carbondale

Monday, March 5

(1) Teutopolis 42, Pinckneyville (28-6) 40

At Springfield

Monday, March 5

(2) Bloomington Central Catholic 67, (1) Pontiac 53

At Joliet

Monday, March 5

(1) Chicago DePaul College Prep 50, (1) Chicago Perspectives/Leadership 46

Class 2A State

At Champaign

Thursday, March 9

DePaul Prep 45, Teutopolis 17

Bloomington Central Catholic 57, Rockridge 44

Third-place game: Teutopolis 52. Rockridge 43

Saturday, March 11

Championship: DePaul Prep vs. Bloomington Central Catholic, 12:45 p.m.

Class 3A Sectionals

At Galesburg

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Game 1: (2) Richwoods 73, (1) Rock Island 52

Wednesday, March 1

Game 2: (1) Metamora 72, (2) Sterling 70

Friday, March 3

Championship: (1) Metamora 65, (2) Richwoods 50

Class 3A Supersectionals

At Chicago (UIC)

Monday, March 6

Simeon 67, Hillcrest 46

At Hoffman Estates (NOW Arena)

Monday, March 6

St. Ignatius 67, Grayslake Central, 60

At Springfield (Bank of Springfield Center)

Monday, March 6

East St. Louis 59, Sacred Heart-Griffin 56

At Ottawa (Kingman Gym)

Monday, March 6

Metamora 60, Marmion 48

Class 3A State

At Champaign

Friday, March 10

St. Ignatius vs. Simeon 10 a.m.

Metamora vs. East St. Louis 11:45 a.m.

Third-place game, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 11

Championship, 5:30 p.m.

Princeton sophomore Noah LaPorte drives hard to the lane in Friday's Class 2A Orion Sectional at Geneseo against Rockridge.

