Briefs: Princeton’s Grady Thompson voted AP 2A First-Team All State

Princeton senior Grady Thompson was voted Class 2A First-Team All State by the Associated Press.
Thompson averaged 23 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game as he helped the Tigers to a 32-3 record and a sectional final appearance.
He broke the school’s 68-year-old career scoring record previously held by former NBA player Joe Ruklick.
Joining Thompson on the first team were St. Joseph-Ogden senior Ty Pence, Bloomington Central Catholic junior Cole Certa, Perspectives-Leadership junior Gianni Cobb and Prairie Central senior Dylan Bazzell.
Second-team picks were Rockridge senior Jase Whiteman, Teutopolis senior Caleb Siemer, Rockford Lutheran junior Walt Hill, Phillips senior Jaheim Savage and Perspectives-Leadership senior JaKeem Cole.
Princeton senior Teegan Davis and Hall senior Mac Resetich were voted honorable mention all state.
Little Ten releases all-conference boys basketball team
Earlville senior Garett Cook was unanimously selected to the All-Little Ten Conference boys basketball team, while junior teammate Ryan Browder also earned a spot on the 11-man team.
Cook averaged 12.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.6 steals, while Browder averaged 13.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists.
DePue and LaMoille did not have any players selected.
Pistol Shrimp holding host family event
The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp are holding an event for people interested in learning about being a host family for players after the La Salle St. Patrick’s parade until 4 p.m. on Saturday at Quickie Subs, which is located at 113 Wright St. in La Salle.
Representatives from the team along with current and former host family members will be available to talk about the host experience.
The Pistol Shrimp are a collegiate summer team based in Peru that plays in the Prospect League.
“With the Prospect League expanding our roster from 32 to 40, we have an urgent need to find more people in our community who could provide a home for our players thus summer,” general manager June Keeley said in a press release. “It really does take a village and we are hoping to fund several more people who can help us.”
To learn more, visit pistrolshrimpbaseball.com and click the community tab.