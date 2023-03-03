Basketball: Cheers for the girls

There’s been a lot to cheer for this year at Princeton High School, from the football team’s 3A quarterfinal run and the boys and girls basketball teams record-breaking seasons. BCR Sports Editor Kevin Hieronymus asked the PHS varsity cheerleaders what’s been their favorite part of the cheer season. Here are their replies:
Kiana Brokaw - Senior
My favorite part of this cheer season has been the the support of the community throughout football and basketball games. Seeing all the supporters and the sea of blue at the games make me proud to be apart of this community.
Madison Doran - Senior
I think my favorite part of cheering is definitely pregame. The band and just the atmosphere make the pregame so much fun and it’s definitely a special thing to be apart of.
Morgan Forristall - Senior
My favorite part of the season is pregame. I love the energy of the gym and our fans in the stands that come to support us.
Claire Grey - Senior
My favorite part of cheering this season has been our wonderful community and the amazing support we receive from them.
Addie Hecht - Junior
My favorite part of cheer this season is just being with my friends. I’m very close with a lot of the girls on the team and it’s fun getting ready with them and doing each others hair and makeup for games. We talk a little too much on the sidelines and always are laughing. This is definitely a season that we all will remember.
Lily Keutzer - Senior
My favorite part of cheering this season is having the opportunity to cheer the boys on in their football and basketball postseason runs.
Ava Morton - Junior
My favorite part of this cheer season was doing the combined number, with band, cheer and poms.