Boys basketball: Rockridge beats Rock Falls, will play Princeton Friday

It will be the Rockridge Rockets vs. the Princeton Tigers for Friday’s Class 2A Orion Sectional championship.
Rockridge punched its ticket by defeating Rock Falls in the battle of the Rockets on Wednesday, 66-46.
Jase Whiteman led Rockridge (26-4) with 25 points, including seven 3-pointers. Landon Bull added 21 points and 13 rebounds.
Princeton (32-2) made its way to the sectional finals with a 77-40 win over Riverdale on Tuesday. It was Princeton’s first sectional game victory since 2010.
Princeton fans may buy tickets for Friday’s game on the PHS website at www.phs-il.org Thursday morning by the following schedule: Group 1 (players, coaches, varsity cheerleaders, managers) from 8 to 10 a.m. Group 2 (staff, students) from 10 a.m. to noon. Group 3 (general public) approximately noon.
In other notable Class 2A sectional games Wednesday:
Class 2A No. 1 ranked Fairbury Prairie Central beat 3 seed Kankakee McNamara, 74-66, at Herscher.
No. 2 ranked Breese Central beat Carterville, 56-33, at Pinckneyville.
Rockford Lutheran beat Lombard Montini, 65-46, at Johnsburg.
Bloomington Central Catholic beat host Pleasant Plains, 33-31. Plains had given Princeton one of its two losses at the Riverton Shootout.