Boys basketball: Princeton, Rockridge to play for sectional title

The Three Rivers Conference divisional champions will clash for Friday’s Class 2A sectional championship at Orion.
Princeton is ranked No. 4 in Class 2A, bringing in a 32-2 record. The Tigers ran through Riverdale, 77-40, in Tuesday’s semifinals.
Rockridge is ranked No. 4, standing at 26-4. The Rockets blasted Rock Falls, 66-46, on Wednesday.
Game time is 7 p.m. and all tickets are being sold online. There will no tickets sold at the gate.
“It’s gonna be a tough matchup for us,” PHS coach Jason Smith said. “They are experienced and are predicted to go to state again. They play well together. It’s gonna take four solid quarters to be able to compete with them. We have our work cut out for us, that’s for sure.”
The Three Rivers rivals, who did not play this year, have postseason history at Orion. They met for the regional championship in 2016 at Orion with the Rockets winning 48-44, on the way to a runner-up finish at state.
Rockridge has won the last four meetings over the Tigers, including a 72-69 win at the Geneseo Tournament last yeaer, and seven of eight dating back to 2012-13. Princeton’s lone win during this span came during the regular season in 2015-16, winning 62-57.
The Tigers showcased their above-the-rim game, with eight dunks Tuesday, seven in the first half alone. Noah LaPorte led the Tigers with 19 points, Grady Thompson had 18, Teegan Davis 16 and Kolten Monroe 12.
On the year, Thompson, who broke Joe Ruklick’s school scoring record, is averaging 23 ppg, Davis 17 ppg and LaPorte 10 ppg.
Notable wins for the Tigers include two over Class 2A sectional finalist Pontiac and Class 2A regional champion Rock Falls and victories over Class 3A schools L-P, Ottawa, Dixon, Streator and Rochelle. Their losses came at the hands of sectional finalist Normal U-High and regional champ Pleasant Plains.
Princeton seeks its seventh sectional title, and first since 2009. Tuesday’s win was the Tigers’ first victory in sectional play in 14 years.
Rockridge is the defending sectional champion, finishing fourth at state a year ago. While the Rockets lost last year’s leading scorer and all-stater, Nate Henry, the Rockets have reloaded behind senior point guard Whiseman (16 ppg), junior Carson Klemme (8 ppg) and sophomores Landon Bull (14 ppg), Caleb Cunico (9 ppg) and Landon Wheatley (8 ppg).
Whiteman led Rockridge Wednesday with 25 points, including seven 3-pointers, while Bull had 21 points and 13 rebounds.
Rockridge coach Andy Saey said while his Rockets are a much younger team than last year’s that placed fourth at state, they are similar “in how we guard in the half court. We take pride in valuing our possessions and taking care of the basketball.”
The Rockets have notable wins over 3A regional champ Rock Island (50-49) and 2A No. 5 Columbia (59-53). Its losses came to Class 4A No. 2 and sectional finalist Moline (66-48), 4A East Moline (65-44), 2A Macomb (47-39) and 1A No. 2 Illini Bluffs (61-56).
Note: The game will be streamed via the NFHS Network with a paid subscription and broadcasted by WLPO 103.9 FM.