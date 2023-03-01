Boys basketball: Princeton puts on a ‘show’ in semifinal win over Riverdale

ORION – Welcome to the “Greatest Show on Wood.”

The No. 4-ranked Princeton Tigers, using an above-the-rim display with seven dunks in the first half and eight for the game, powered their the way to a 77-40 win over Riverdale in a Class 2A Orion Sectional semifinal Tuesday in front of a packed house at Orion High School.

“Yeah, we got a lot of kids who can dunk. We really put on a show tonight,” Princeton senior Teegan Davis said.

“That got us going,” Princeton senior Grady Thompson said.

Tigers coach Jason Smith said the dunks sure make it fun.

“It really fuels our energy,” Smith said. “They do a really great job of flying around each other and all that stuff. I’m used to it. So it might not be as fun for me. There’s some that wow you.”

The Tigers (32-2) advance to Friday’s sectional final against the winner of Wednesday’s semifinal between Rockridge (25-4) and Rock Falls (16-17).

“It will be another good team Friday. I hope we come out and play well and come out with a win there, too,” Davis said.

“The road ahead is not easy, but games like that give us confidence knowing we’re capable of scoring the ball and getting stops on other teams,” Thompson said.

Smith said whoever their opponent may be Friday won’t make it easy for the Tigers.

“We’ve beat Rock Falls twice, but they’re really a young group that’s really come together and going to be a dangerous team in the postseason,” he said. “And then you’ve got Rockridge with a bunch of experience. Got some senior leadership who know what they’re doing with a passion for basketball. They play a high-level of competition, so they pose a problem, too.

“We’ve got our work cut out Friday. We’ve just got to come ready to play and play possession by possession basketball and play our game. Play Tiger basketball like we’re capable of.”

Princeton's Grady Thompson glides for a first half shot during Tuesday's 77-40 sectional win over Riverdale at Orion. (Mike Vaughn)

Riverdale (17-17) dug in for battle with Carson Delaska scoring the Rams’ first six points on the way to a 12-12 tie.

Then the Tigers got their engines revved, using a 13-2 run to open a 14-point lead at the end of the first quarter.

Davis and Thompson both had one-handed dunks on breakaways, and Davis added a putback before the buzzer to give the Tigers a 29-15 lead at quarter’s end. Davis had 11 points in the quarter.

The Tigers kept it going, scoring the first six points of the second quarter. Davis scored on the break on a pass from LaPorte and putbacks by Davis and LaPorte pushed the Tigers’ lead to 35-15.

Senior forward Kolten Monroe had three dunks alone in the first half on runouts.

The last dunk of the half may have been the most impressive of them all, sending the Tigers to a 43-23 halftime lead on an alley-oop pass from point guard Korte Lawson to sophomore forward Noah LaPorte for a rim-rattling slam.

“That’s the one I always wanted, and I got it,” LaPorte said. “Got a perfect pass from Korte. Me and Korte have that connection right there.”

“It was a set play, but it’s not necessarily designed for [a dunk], but it worked,” Smith said.

Thompson and the Tigers kept the pedal to the metal, outscoring the Rams 19-10 to go up 62-33. Thompson had eight points in a row, with a step-back 3-pointer from the left wing, a breakaway tomahawk jam and then another 3 from the left corner.

LaPorte led the Tigers with 19 points, Thompson had 18, Davis added 17 and Monroe 12.

Delaska, Jake Willems and Jacob Watson each scored nine points for the Rams (17-17).

“They’re a good team. They came out and played well to start. I was happy we could battle with them and got the win,” Davis said.

“I thought it was important to get off to a good start like we did. We’re flying around, having fun, playing fast paced,” Smith said. “I thought we played really well, especially in that second quarter. I think in the first quarter, we didn’t play as well defensively as we could have. But I thought that second quarter, I thought we clicked in, settled in and we did a nice job just executing.”

Thompson was appreciative of the sea of blue that turned out for the game.

“We had the fans out here supporting us. Home game basically. That’s what it felt like,” he said.

Tiger tales: Tuesday’s victory was the 100th career win for Smith in five years as head coach, including a one-year stint as interim coach at Bureau Valley. He is 100-34 overall, 73-29 at PHS in four seasons, including the abbreviated COVID-19 2021 spring season.