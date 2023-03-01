Basketball Notebook: Riverdale 3rd grader Breckin Peterson delivers in a pinch

No audio, no problem.
Breckin Peterson, a 9-year-old third grader from Riverdale Elementary School stepped out of the crowd to sing the National Anthem before Tuesday’s sectional semifinal game at Orion between Princeton and Riverdale after a short delay waiting for the audio to connect to the sound system.
Riverdale Athletic Director/Football coach Guy Dierikx said Brecken has sung for their high school contests a handful of times over the past few years and wasn’t surprised he stepped up.
“Breckin wasn’t sitting too far away from it and he isn’t a very shy kid. I’m sure there was some encouraging from our fans for him to go ask to do it,” Dierikx said. “He went up to the announcer and asked if he wanted him to do it. The announcer kind of looked around, thinking Breckin was pulling a prank or something, but our girls coach, Jay Hatch, was sitting right there and confirmed that he has done it at our place and he is pretty good.
“He then gave him the mic and he walked out to the floor like he does at our place and brought down the house.”
He sure did.
The young singer, wearing a “Jr. Rams Basketball” shirt, showed nerves of steel delivering the Star Spangled Banner, much to the delight from the pack crowd from both sides.
One Princeton fan, who is retired military, said, “He did our country proud.”
Tiger coach Jason Smith was fired up over it and gave Brecken a high five.
“He nailed it. To be that young, with that much confidence, in front of that crowd…..and then nailed it,” Smith said. “I loved every darn minute of it. Gives me goosebumps just thinking about it Great kid! Great job. Props to him and his family.”
Brecken has cousin, Dawson Peterson, on the varsity team and an older brother on the F/S team.
A grand time: Tuesday’s 77-40 victory Riverdale reached some milestones for Smith and his Tigers.
The win was the 100th for Smith in five seasons as a head coach. He went 27-5 as interim head coach at Bureau Valley in 2017-18, leading the Storm to the Sweet 16 (sectional finals). He is now 73-29 in four years at PHS with two regional champions and his second berth in the Sweet 16, standing 100-34 overall.
The win was the 32nd of the season for the Tigers, matching a program high set by the 1954-55 state squad. Coach Don Sheffer’s Tigers went 25-1 in the regular season in 1954-55, finishing 32-3 with a fourth-place finish in the old one class system.