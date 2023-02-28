Girls basketball: Area players earn Three Rivers All-Conference honors

Players from Bureau Valley, Hall, league champ Princeton and St. Bede received Three Rivers Girls Basketball All-Conference honors, it was announced this morning.
Three area players - senior Olivia Gartin of Princeton and juniors Kate Salisbury of Bureau Valley and McKenna Christiansen of Hall - were named unanimously along with Kewanee sophomore Mya Dearing.
Freshman Keighley Davis of Princeton and junior Jess Johns of Newman were also named to the first team.
All four local schools were represented on the second team with juniors Ali Bosnich of St. Bede and Kate Stoller of Bureau Valley, senior Promise Giacometti of Hall and senior Mariah Hobson, junior Miyah Fox and freshman Camryn Driscoll all of Princeton.
Other second team selections were senior Katie Jenner and junior Reanna Brant of Mendota and junior Madison Duhon of Newman.
Honorable mention honors went to Hall senior Toni Newton, St. Bede junior Ella Hermes and Kewanee seniors Emma Crofton and Marissa Stevens.