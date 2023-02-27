Boys basketball: Class 2A Orion Sectional Preview

Team to beat: Princeton (31-2). Watch out for: Rockridge (25-4).
Pairings: Tuesday - Game 1: Princeton vs. Riverdale (18-17), 7 p.m. Wednesday - Game 2: Rockridge vs. (6) Rock Falls (16-17), 7 p.m. Friday - Championship: winners 1-2, 7 p.m.
At a glance: The Tigers are an above the rim team, ranked No. 1 in Class 2A for five weeks, spread over two occasions, settling in at No. 4 heading into the postseason. Princeton ran through the Bureau Valley Regional, defeating Hall (88-43) and Stillman Valley (68-37) by a combined 76 points and don’t look to have any intentions of slowing down. “They’ve been locked in a ready to go,” coach Jason Smith said. “It’s just a different vibe right now. They’re having fun, yes. But, they’ve got their eye on an ultimate prize and right now it’s winning a sectional game.” The Tiger coach said it’s going to be a tough sectional with teams playing their best ball. “Got Riverdale is hot, winning a couple games in a row. Got to get by them,” he said. “Then you’ve got the winner of Rockridge and Rock Falls. Both those teams, even though we’ve beaten Rock Falls twice, they’re coming into their own. They’re a dangerous team. I’ve said that from the get-go. I’ve got a lot of respect for coach (Zach) Sandrock and that program. Of course, coach (Rockridge’s Andy) Saey has been there, done that. They’ve got three sophomores, crying out loud, and look like they’ve been there forever. We’ve got our work cut out for us. ... Senior guards Grady Thompson (23 ppg, 6.7 rpg) and Teegan Davis (16 ppg, 6.3 rpg) each went over 1,000 career points this season. Thompson also broke the prestigious all-time scoring record of legendary Joe Ruklick. Davis is an University of Iowa football recruit. The starting five is solid with sophomore 6-4/F. Noah LaPorte (10 ppg/5.6 rpg) and juniors 6-7/F Kolten Monroe (8 ppg) and PG Korte Lawson (5.3 apg), who scored 14 points in Friday’s regional championship. ... The Tigers, who won their first 24 games, have now won the most games in school history behind the 1955 fourth-place state team (32-3). Of their 31 victories, only three (53-46 vs. L-P at the Ottawa tournament) and (62-57 vs. Pontiac at the Colmone Classic) and (60-52 vs. Dixon) have been less than double digits. ... The Tigers seek their seventh sectional title, their first since 2009.
Saey said his Rockets are a much younger team than last year’s that placed fourth at state, “so we have gone through some stretches where we were inconsistent with our play and mindset.” The Rockets, ranked No. 7 in 2A, are similar to last year’s team “in how we guard in the half court. We take pride in valuing our possessions and taking care of the basketball,” Saey said. Rockridge beat Rock Falls (63-37) in the Geneseo Thanksgiving Tournament and have a notable wins over 3A regional champ Rock Island (50-49) and 2A No. 5 Columbia (59-53). Its losses came to 3A No. 2 United Township (65-44) and Moline (66-48), 2A RV Macomb (47-39) and 1A No. 2 Illini Bluffs (61-56). ... The Rockets have a good 1-2 punch with sr./PG Jase Whiteman (16 ppg /4 rebs/3 steals/3 assists) and 6-4/so. Landon Bull (14 ppg /7rebs /3assists) making good for 30 points per game. But they are well balanced with sophomores Caleb Cunico (9) and Landon Wheatley (8) and juniors Carson Klemme (8) and TJ Wilson (8) combining for another 33 points.
Riverdale knocked out defending regional champion Farmington (49-47), which ousted Princeton in last year’s sectional semifinals, before defeating Three Rivers rival Erie-Prophetstown (50-47) for the regional title at Savanna, its first in 11 years. Jr./G Jake Willems is the Rams’ top gun at 20.3 ppg with Sr./G Ethan Kiddo chipping in 11.4 and So./C Brody Clark and So/G Jacob Wastson at 8.4 and 8.3, respectively. Rams coach Alex Kelly says Princeton is a tough draw for a first sectional game. “They are a very good team. One of the best in the state,” he said. “They have guys at every position who can score. It’ll take our best defensive effort of the year to stop them. Once you get to this level everyone is battle tested, including us. At this point every game has to be better then your last game. Hopefully, we can do that against them.” ... The Rams lost at home to Bureau Valley 55-52 on Dec. 19. ... Riverdale, which has won eight regionals, seek its first sectional in 47 years (1976).
Rock Falls knocked off favored 2 seed Eureka (77-64) and host 3 seed Byron (43-40) to claim its second regional title in three years, avenging a 26-point (59-33) early January loss to Byron. “We are excited to be where we are and for our hard work to pay off and peak at the right time of the season,” Rockets coach Zach Sandrock said. “We played Rockridge for the first game of the season and lost pretty big, but we are a different team now. The boys are learning how to win even when we do not play well and that is huge this time of year. Rockridge is experienced and talented so it will be a tough go, but if we execute and play with the energy we have been then I absolutely believe we can compete with anyone and more importantly the boys believe it as well - they are hungry.” ... The Rockets are well balanced with guards 6-1/So. Kuitim Heald (12.2), 6-1/Jr. Adyan Goff (12.1) and 6-0/Jr. Gavin Sands (11.4) scoring nearly 36 points between them. ... The Rockets have played Princeton as close as anyone, losing by 12 and 10 points. ... Saey said Rock Falls makes a difficult matchup for Rockridge, because they “have a number of dangerous offensive players and playing with a lot of confidence, and we have our work cut out for us.”
Last year’s sectional finals: Rockridge 47, Farmington 30
Sectional championships/last: Rock Falls (9/2006), Princeton (6/2009), Rockridge (3/2022), Riverdale (2/1976)
Next: Winner advances to the Sterling Supersectional to face the winner from the Johnsburg Sectional at 7 p.m., Monday, March 6. Teams at Johnsburg are (2) Niles Norridge Prep (24-9), (2) Rockford Lutheran (24-9), (4) Aurora Christian (19-12), (7) Lombard Montini (7-23).