Boys basketball: Sectional tickets to go on sale online Monday morning

Tickets for Princeton’s sectional semifinal game at Orion Tuesday will go on sale Monday morning.
Princeton High School announced it has been allotted a set number of tickets for Tuesday’s game and will receive the link approximately at 8 a.m. Monday. All tickets are electronic and may be purchased via the link to be provided.
The No. 4 ranked Tigers (31-2) will face Riverdale (17-17) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The game will be broadcasted on WLPO 103.9 FM radio and streamed only on the NFHS Network, which is available for purchase.
The Tigers dispatched Stillman Valley, 68-37, to win the Bureau Valley Regional championship on Friday.
The Rams followed with a 50-47 win over Erie-Prophetstown on Saturday at Savanna West Carroll.
Tuesday’s winner will meet the winner of Wednesday’s semifinal between Rockridge (25-4) and Rock Falls (17-17) in Friday’s championship at 7 p.m.