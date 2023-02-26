February 26, 2023
Bureau County Prep Sports

Boys basketball: Sectional tickets to go on sale online Monday morning

Princeton-Riverdale to meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday

By Kevin Hieronymus
Princeton Tigers logo

Tickets for Princeton’s sectional semifinal game at Orion Tuesday will go on sale Monday morning.

Princeton High School announced it has been allotted a set number of tickets for Tuesday’s game and will receive the link approximately at 8 a.m. Monday. All tickets are electronic and may be purchased via the link to be provided.

The No. 4 ranked Tigers (31-2) will face Riverdale (17-17) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The game will be broadcasted on WLPO 103.9 FM radio and streamed only on the NFHS Network, which is available for purchase.

The Tigers dispatched Stillman Valley, 68-37, to win the Bureau Valley Regional championship on Friday.

The Rams followed with a 50-47 win over Erie-Prophetstown on Saturday at Savanna West Carroll.

Tuesday’s winner will meet the winner of Wednesday’s semifinal between Rockridge (25-4) and Rock Falls (17-17) in Friday’s championship at 7 p.m.