February 25, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsOnline NewspaperObituariesStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles
Bureau County Prep Sports

Boys basketball: Princeton will face Riverdale in sectional semifinals Tuesday at Orion

Rams beat Erie-Prophetstown, 50-47, Saturday at Savanna

By Kevin Hieronymus
Princeton raised its second straight regional championship plaque, defeating Stillman Valley, 68-37, Friday at Bureau Valley. The Tigers will face Riverdale (16-16) at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Orion Sectional.

Princeton raised its second straight regional championship plaque, defeating Stillman Valley, 68-37, Friday at Bureau Valley. The Tigers will face Riverdale (16-16) at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Orion Sectional. (Kevin Hieronymus)

Princeton and Rockridge were the first teams to advance to the Class 2A Orion Sectional.

Now the Tigers and Rockets know who will join them.

No. 6 seed Rock Falls (17-17) upset host and No. 3 Byron, 43-40, on Saturday night to claim the regional title at Byron.

Also Saturday, (7) Riverdale edged Three Rivers rival (9) Erie-Prophetstown, 50-47, to win the regional title at Savanna West Carroll.

That wins sends the Rams (16-16) up against No. 4 Class 2A ranked Princeton (31-2) at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The Tigers punched their ticket with an 68-37 win over Stillman Valley Friday night at Bureau Valley after dispatching Hall, 88-43, the night before.

Wednesday’s sectional semifinal will be a battle of the Rockets when No. 1 Rockridge (26-4) faces Rock Falls (17-17). Rockridge beat Three Rivers rival Sherrard, 41-25, to claim its own regional championship on Friday.

Rockridge is the defending sectional champion, finishing fourth at state a year ago.

The Orion Sectional champion advances to the Sterling Supersectional on Monday, March. 6 against the winner of the Johnsburg Sectional.

Class 2A Orion Sectional pairings

Tue., Feb. 28

GAME 1: (1) Princeton (31-2) vs. (7) Riverdale (16-16), 7 p.m.

Wed., Mar. 1

GAME 2: (1) Rockridge (26-4) vs. (6) Rock Falls (17-17), 7 p.m.

Fri., Mar. 3

CHAMPIONSHIP: Winners 1-2, 7 p.m.