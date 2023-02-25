Boys basketball: Princeton fans applaud Hall’s Mac Resetich

MANLIUS - Thursday’s season-ending regional semifinal loss for Hall Thursday marked the last game for one of the best players to ever suit up for the Red Devils.
Hall senior Mac Reseitch walked off the floor the last time, departing as the school’s second all-time leading scorer behind All-Stater Shawn Jeppson.
Resetich received a nice ovation from both the Hall and Princeton crowd. BCR photographer Mike Vaughn joked that the Tiger fans were probably happy knowing he was finally graduating.
“He had another great game tonight. There’s not much more good things I can say about him that I haven’t said before,” Hall coach Mike Filippini said. “He’s spent so much to our school. He’s got a Div. 1 (football) scholarship. You’ll see that kid play on ESPN and Big Ten Network against Teegan (Davis), which is going to be awesome for our community to have two kids like that from our conference.”
Resetich and Princeton’s Davis had a few close encounters guarding one another Thursday. Their next meeting will come on the Big Ten football fields for Illinois and Iowa, respectively.
“It was really cool. Talked to him on the court a little bit,” Davis said. “He’s really a great kid. I’m really happy for him. Happy to see where both our futures go.”