Subscribe
Boys basketball: Play by play for Princeton-Stillman Valley regional championship game

By Kevin Hieronymus
Princeton's Grady Thompson shoots over Stillman Valley's Drake Stewart Friday night at the Storm Cellar. The Tigers won 68-37, to repeat as regional champions. (Kevin Hieronymus)

Class 2A Bureau Valley Regional: Princeton 68, Stillman Valley 37

Team1234Total
Stillman Valley51014837
Princeton222281668

Play by play

Scorer (assist), time (score)

P - LaPorte drive, 7:39 (P 2, S 0)

P - LaPorte putback, 7:10 (P 4, S 0)

P - LaPorte drive lane, 6:30 (P 6, S 0)

SV - Dunseth 1-2 FT, 6:05 (P6, S 1)

P - Lawson drive, 5:54 (P 8, S 1)

P - Davis post (LaPorte), 5:24 (P 10, S 1)

SV - Giddings drive, 4:46 (P 10, S 3)

SV - Giddings drive, 4:05 (P 10, SV 5)

P - LaPorte 1-2 FT, putback, 3:40 (P 13, S 5)

P - Davis putback FT, 3:19 (P 15, S 5)

P - Lawson putback, 1:41 (P 17, S 5)

P - Monroe putback, 1:08 (P 19, S 5)

P - Lawson post (Monroe), 0:27 (P 21, S 5)

P - Thompson 1-2 FT, 10.6 (P 22, S 5)

Second quarter

SV - Dunseth pop, 7:40 (P 22, SV 7)

P - Thompson 2-2 FT, 5:07 (P 24, S 7)

SV - Rahn drive, 4:57 (P 24, S 9)

P - Reinhardt 3, 4:00 (P 27, S 9)

P - Davis dunk, 3:50 (P 29, S 9)

P - Thompson 2-2 FT, 3:34 (P 31, S 9)

P - Lawson drive, 3:15 (P 33, S 9)

P - Thompson 2-2 FT, 2:58 (P 35, S 9)

P - Reinhardt runout (Lawson), 2:42 (P 37, S 9)

SV - Dunseth drive, 2:28 (P 37, S 11)

SV - Broski 3 pt, 2:11 (P 38, S 14)

P - Reinhardt 3 pt, 2:00 (P 41, S 14)

SV - Broski 1-2 FT, 1:18 (P 41, S 15)

P - Monroe post (Reinhardt), 1:10 (P 43, S 15)

P - Thompson 2-2 FT, 28.8 (P 44, S 15)

Third quarter

SV - Pierce 3 pt, 7:19 (P 44, S 18)

P - Lawson (LaPorte), 6:46 (P 46, S 18)

SV - Dunseth, 5:40 (P 46, S 20)

SV - Dunseth 2-2 FT, 4:38 (P 46, S 22)

SV - Dunseth 2-2 FT, 3:06 (P 46, S 24)

P - Thompson left base, 2:17 (P 48, S 24)

SV - Pierce post, 2:02 (P 48, S 26)

P - Lawson tear drop, 1:42 (P 50, S 26)

SV - Dunseth 3 pt, 1:25 (P 50, S 29)

P - Davis tip-in, 0:00 (P 52, S 29)

Fourth quarter

SV - Rahn post, 7:18 (P 52, S 31)

P - LaPorte post, 6:34 (P 54, S 31)

SV - Broski, 6:41 (P 54, S 33)

P - LaPorte slam, 6:20 (P 56, S 33)

P - Davis (Lawson), 5:24 (P 58, S 33)

SV - Pierce drive, 4:15 (P 56, S 35)

P - Thompson 2-2 FT, 3:38 (P 60, S 35)

P - Monroe runout, 3:15 (P 62, S 35)

P - Thompson putback, 2:52 (P 64, S 35)

SV - Pierce post, 2:05 (P 64, S 37)

P - Thompson 2-2 FT, 1:51 (P 66, S 37)

P - Sousa (Patterson), 12.4 (P 68, S 37)

Final score: Princeton 68, Stilman Valley 37

Stillman Valley2FG3FGFTTPPF
3 Formen000-100
4 Pierce510-0130
5 Stewart000-003
6 Johnson000-003
12 Rauman000-005
13 Dunseth315-8143
22 Broski111-263
33 Rhodes000-001
34 Rahn200-042
Totals1136-113720
Princeton23FTTPPF
2 Davis500-0102
4 Lawson600-0120
5 Koning000-000
10 Byers000-000
12 Phillips000-000
14 Thompson2012-14160
20 Patterson000-001
22 Rosario000-003
23 LaPorte602-7143
24 Starkey000-000
30 Sousa100-021
32 Hanson000-000
34 Monroe300-162
42 Reinhardt120-081
44 Williams000-001
Totals21214-236814