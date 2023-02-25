Boys basketball: Play by play for Princeton-Stillman Valley regional championship game

Class 2A Bureau Valley Regional: Princeton 68, Stillman Valley 37
|Team
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Total
|Stillman Valley
|5
|10
|14
|8
|37
|Princeton
|22
|22
|8
|16
|68
Play by play
Scorer (assist), time (score)
P - LaPorte drive, 7:39 (P 2, S 0)
P - LaPorte putback, 7:10 (P 4, S 0)
P - LaPorte drive lane, 6:30 (P 6, S 0)
SV - Dunseth 1-2 FT, 6:05 (P6, S 1)
P - Lawson drive, 5:54 (P 8, S 1)
P - Davis post (LaPorte), 5:24 (P 10, S 1)
SV - Giddings drive, 4:46 (P 10, S 3)
SV - Giddings drive, 4:05 (P 10, SV 5)
P - LaPorte 1-2 FT, putback, 3:40 (P 13, S 5)
P - Davis putback FT, 3:19 (P 15, S 5)
P - Lawson putback, 1:41 (P 17, S 5)
P - Monroe putback, 1:08 (P 19, S 5)
P - Lawson post (Monroe), 0:27 (P 21, S 5)
P - Thompson 1-2 FT, 10.6 (P 22, S 5)
Second quarter
SV - Dunseth pop, 7:40 (P 22, SV 7)
P - Thompson 2-2 FT, 5:07 (P 24, S 7)
SV - Rahn drive, 4:57 (P 24, S 9)
P - Reinhardt 3, 4:00 (P 27, S 9)
P - Davis dunk, 3:50 (P 29, S 9)
P - Thompson 2-2 FT, 3:34 (P 31, S 9)
P - Lawson drive, 3:15 (P 33, S 9)
P - Thompson 2-2 FT, 2:58 (P 35, S 9)
P - Reinhardt runout (Lawson), 2:42 (P 37, S 9)
SV - Dunseth drive, 2:28 (P 37, S 11)
SV - Broski 3 pt, 2:11 (P 38, S 14)
P - Reinhardt 3 pt, 2:00 (P 41, S 14)
SV - Broski 1-2 FT, 1:18 (P 41, S 15)
P - Monroe post (Reinhardt), 1:10 (P 43, S 15)
P - Thompson 2-2 FT, 28.8 (P 44, S 15)
Third quarter
SV - Pierce 3 pt, 7:19 (P 44, S 18)
P - Lawson (LaPorte), 6:46 (P 46, S 18)
SV - Dunseth, 5:40 (P 46, S 20)
SV - Dunseth 2-2 FT, 4:38 (P 46, S 22)
SV - Dunseth 2-2 FT, 3:06 (P 46, S 24)
P - Thompson left base, 2:17 (P 48, S 24)
SV - Pierce post, 2:02 (P 48, S 26)
P - Lawson tear drop, 1:42 (P 50, S 26)
SV - Dunseth 3 pt, 1:25 (P 50, S 29)
P - Davis tip-in, 0:00 (P 52, S 29)
Fourth quarter
SV - Rahn post, 7:18 (P 52, S 31)
P - LaPorte post, 6:34 (P 54, S 31)
SV - Broski, 6:41 (P 54, S 33)
P - LaPorte slam, 6:20 (P 56, S 33)
P - Davis (Lawson), 5:24 (P 58, S 33)
SV - Pierce drive, 4:15 (P 56, S 35)
P - Thompson 2-2 FT, 3:38 (P 60, S 35)
P - Monroe runout, 3:15 (P 62, S 35)
P - Thompson putback, 2:52 (P 64, S 35)
SV - Pierce post, 2:05 (P 64, S 37)
P - Thompson 2-2 FT, 1:51 (P 66, S 37)
P - Sousa (Patterson), 12.4 (P 68, S 37)
Final score: Princeton 68, Stilman Valley 37
|Stillman Valley
|2FG
|3FG
|FT
|TP
|PF
|3 Formen
|0
|0
|0-1
|0
|0
|4 Pierce
|5
|1
|0-0
|13
|0
|5 Stewart
|0
|0
|0-0
|0
|3
|6 Johnson
|0
|0
|0-0
|0
|3
|12 Rauman
|0
|0
|0-0
|0
|5
|13 Dunseth
|3
|1
|5-8
|14
|3
|22 Broski
|1
|1
|1-2
|6
|3
|33 Rhodes
|0
|0
|0-0
|0
|1
|34 Rahn
|2
|0
|0-0
|4
|2
|Totals
|11
|3
|6-11
|37
|20
|Princeton
|2
|3
|FT
|TP
|PF
|2 Davis
|5
|0
|0-0
|10
|2
|4 Lawson
|6
|0
|0-0
|12
|0
|5 Koning
|0
|0
|0-0
|0
|0
|10 Byers
|0
|0
|0-0
|0
|0
|12 Phillips
|0
|0
|0-0
|0
|0
|14 Thompson
|2
|0
|12-14
|16
|0
|20 Patterson
|0
|0
|0-0
|0
|1
|22 Rosario
|0
|0
|0-0
|0
|3
|23 LaPorte
|6
|0
|2-7
|14
|3
|24 Starkey
|0
|0
|0-0
|0
|0
|30 Sousa
|1
|0
|0-0
|2
|1
|32 Hanson
|0
|0
|0-0
|0
|0
|34 Monroe
|3
|0
|0-1
|6
|2
|42 Reinhardt
|1
|2
|0-0
|8
|1
|44 Williams
|0
|0
|0-0
|0
|1
|Totals
|21
|2
|14-23
|68
|14