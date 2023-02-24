February 24, 2023
Boys basketball: Princeton and Stillman Valley to meet for regional title

The Tigers top seeded, ranked No. 4 in Class 2A

By Kevin Hieronymus
Princeton will play for its second straight regional championship tonight when it squares off against Stillman Valley in the Class 2A Bureau Valley Regional finals.

The Tigers (30-2), who blasted rival Hall, 88-43, Thursday night is top seeded and ranked No. 4 in Class 2A.

The Cardinals (19-11) edged Kewanee, 52-46, in Thursday’s nightcap.

Princeton will look to avenge a 60-47 loss to the Cardinals in the opening game of the 2021 Colmone Classic at Hall High School. Thanks to the tie-breaker, the Tigers made their way back to win the championship, becoming the first champion in the tournament with a loss.

Princeton has won 17 regional championships in school history.

Tip off is 7 p.m. tonight at the Storm Cellar.