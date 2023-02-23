Boys basketball: Hall and Princeton to clash after 24-hour wait

The Bureau County roundball rivalry between Princeton and Hall will resume after a 24-hour wait.
The No. 1 seeded Tigers (29-2) and No. 8 Hall (13-18) will clash in Class 2A Bureau Valley regional semifinal play at 6 p.m. tonight at the Storm Cellar.
The game was postponed Wednesday due to inclement weather to the north that prevented semifinalist Stillman Valley from traveling safely.
The Tigers are ranked No. 4 in Class 2A, having held the No. 1 spot on two occasions in the new year.
The Red Devils advanced by knocking out Bureau Valley, 67-54, in Spring Valley on Saturday.
Princeton has swept both previous meetings against Hall by a combined 71 points, defeating the Red Devils, 80-47, on Dec. 16 in Spring Valley and 88-50 on Jan. 27 in Princeton.
The game on the hardwood will feature Teegan Davis of Princeton and Mac Resetich of Hall, whose future meetings will be on Big 10 football fields. Davis will be playing for Iowa and Resetich for Illinois, both as defensive backs.
The second semifinal tonight will pit No. 4 Stillman Valley (18-11) vs. No. 7 Kewanee (16-13), which dispatched No. 11 Chillicothe IVC, 49-38, on Saturday.
In other area regional semifinal action tonight from games postponed Wednesday:
At Stockton (1A): (4) Sterling Newman (23-9) plays (5) Lena-Winslow (21-8) at 7:30 p.m.
At Byron (2A): (2) Eureka (23-5) plays (6) Rock Falls (15-17) at 6:30 p.m., and (3) Byron (19-9) meets (5) Winnebago (19-12) at 7:30 p.m. The winner of this regional advances to the Orion Sectional.
At Savanna (2A): (2) Mercer County (24-7) vs. (9) Erie-Prophetstown (9-17) at 6 p.m. followed by (3) Farmington (19-12) vs. (7) Riverdale (14-16). The winner of this regional advances to the Orion Sectional to play the Bureau Valley winner at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28.