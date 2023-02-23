February 23, 2023
Bureau County Prep Sports

BCR boys basketball postseason update, Thursday, Feb. 23

By Kevin Hieronymus
IHSA logo

Class 1A Regionals

At Midland

Sat., Feb. 18

(10) St. Bede 61, (11) Woodland 51

(4) Midland 60, (15) DePue 41

(6) Newark 60, (12 Henry 31

Wed., Feb. 22

(10) St. Bede 61, (1) Ottawa Marquette 57

Game 5: (4) Midland 45, (6) Newark 42

Fri., Feb. 24

Championship: (10) St. Bede (10-21) vs. (4) Midland (23-9), 7 p.m.

At Ashton-Franklin Center

Sat., Feb. 18

(1) Pecatonica 88, (15) Leland 24

(8) AFC 72, (11) Indian Creek 56

(4) Dakota 58, (13) Amboy 39

(5) Earlville 63, (12) LaMoille 41

Thurs., Feb. 23 (ppd. from Wednesday)

Game 5: (1) Pecatonica (26-4) vs. (8) AFC (15-17), 6 p.m.

Game 6: (4) Dakota (16-12) vs. (5) Earlville (17-12), 7:30 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 24

Championship: Winners 5-6, 7 p.m.

At Dwight

Sat., Feb. 18

(2) Serena 68, (14) Chicago Morgan Park Academy 29

(7) Dwight 73, (8) Gardner-South Wilmington 56

(3) Putnam County 61, (13) South Holland Unity Christian Academy 32

(5) Yorkville Christian 75, (9) Chicago Fenger 48

Wed., Feb. 22

Game 5: (2) Serena 63, (7) Dwight 31

Game 6: (3) Putnam County 64, (5) Yorkville Christian 60

Fri., Feb. 24

Championship: (2) Serena (24-8) vs. (3) Putnam County (26-7), 7 p.m.

At Monmouth

Sat., Feb. 18

(2) ROWVA 2, (16) Galva 0 (forfeit)

(10) Abingdon-Avon 58, (12) Monmouth United 45

(3) Elmwood 41, (15) Biggsville West Central 37

(8) Annawan 50, (14) Woodhull 28

Wed., Feb. 22

(2) ROWVA 41, (10) Abingdon-Avon 36

(3) Elmwood 52, (8) Annawan 42

Fri., Feb. 24

Championship: (2) ROWVA (22-9) vs. (3) Elmwood (20-9), 7 p.m.

At Stockton

Sat., Feb. 18

(1) Scales Mound 78, (16) Orangeville 32

(6) Warren 41, (12) Stockton 37

(4) Sterling Newman 50, (15) Freeport Aquin 33

(5) Lena-Winslow 55, (14) Pearl City 43

Thurs., Feb. 23 (ppd. from Wednesday)

Game 5: (1) Scales Mound (27-5) vs. (6) Warren (23-8), 6 p.m.

Game 6: (4) Sterling Newman (23-9) vs. (5) Lena-Winslow (21-8), 7:30 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 25

Championship: Winners 5-6, 7 p.m.

Class 2A Regionals

At Bureau Valley

Sat., Feb. 18

(8) Hall 67, (10) Bureau Valley 54

(7) Kewanee 49, (11) Chillicothe IVC 38

Thurs., Feb. 23 (ppd. from Wednesday)

Game 3: (1) Princeton (29-2) vs. (8) Hall (11-19), 6 p.m.

Game 4: (4) Stillman Valley (18-11) vs. (7) Kewanee (16-13), 7:30 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 24

Championship: Winners 3-4, 7 p.m.

At Byron

Sat., Feb. 18

(6) Rock Falls 70, (9) Mendota 52

(5) Winnebago 56, (12) Oregon 29

Thurs., Feb. 23 (ppd. from Wednesday)

Game 3: (2) Eureka (23-5) vs. (6) Rock Falls (15-17), 6 p.m.

Game 4: (3) Byron (19-9) vs. (5) Winnebago (19-12), 7:30 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 24

Championship: Winners 3-4, 7 p.m.

At Rockridge

Sat., Feb. 18

(6) Monmouth-Roseville 55, (10) Canton 41

(5) Knoxville 61, Alleman 39

Wed., Feb. 22

(1) Rockridge 45, (6) Monmouth-Roseville 37

(4) Sherrard 63, (5) Knoxville 50

Fri., Feb. 24

Championship: ( 1) Rockridge (24-4) vs. (4) Sherrard (16-10), 7 p.m.

At Savanna West Carroll

Sat., Feb. 18

(9) E-P 75, (8) Orion 46

(7) Riverdale 85, (12) West Carroll 59

Thurs., Feb. 23 (ppd. from Wednesday)

Game 3: (2) Mercer County (24-7) vs. (9) Erie-Prophetstown (9-17), 6 p.m.

Game 4: (3) Farmington (19-12) vs. (7) Riverdale (14-16), 7:30 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 24

Championship: Winners 3-4, 7 p.m.

At Seneca

Sat., Feb. 18

(7) El Paso-Gridley 57, (6) Fieldcrest 49

(3) Kankakee McNamara 63, (11) Wilmington 54

5) Reed-Custer 70, (9) Coal City 51

Wed., Feb. 22

(2) Seneca 56, (7) El Paso-Gridley 55

(3) Kankakee McNamara 57, (5) Reed-Custer 55

Fri., Feb. 24

Championship: (2) Seneca (28-4) vs. (3) Kankakee McNamara (24-7) 7 p.m.

Class 3A Regionals

At Dunlap (3A)

Sat., Feb. 18

(8) Galesburg 62, (10) Geneseo 20

Wed., Feb. 22

(1) Rock Island 63, (8) Galesburg 53

(4) Dunlap 62, (6) L-P 49

Fri., Feb. 24

Championship: (1) Rock Island (20-12) vs. (4) Dunlap (16-15), 7 p.m.

At Dixon

Sat., Feb. 18

Morris 71, Rochelle 61

Wed., Feb. 22

(2) Sterling 88, (7) Morris 60

5) Ottawa 61, (3) Dixon 52

Fri., Feb. 24

Championship: (2) Sterling (23-6) vs. 5) Ottawa (14-13) 7 p.m.

Class 1A Sectionals

At Putnam County

Tue., Feb. 28

Game 1: Winners Chicago Corliss and Dwight regionals, 7 p.m.

Wed., Mar. 1

Game 2: Winners Midland and Horizon Southwest Chicago regionals, 7 p.m.

Fri., Mar. 3

Championship: Winners 1-2, 7 p.m.

Class 2A Sectionals

At Orion

Tue., Feb. 28

Game 1: Winners Bureau Valley and West Carroll regionals, 7 p.m.

Wed., Mar. 1

Game 2: Winners Rockridge and Byron regionals, 7 p.m.

Fri., Mar. 3

Championship: Winners 1-2, 7 p.m.