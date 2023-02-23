BCR boys basketball postseason update, Thursday, Feb. 23

Class 1A Regionals
At Midland
Sat., Feb. 18
(10) St. Bede 61, (11) Woodland 51
(4) Midland 60, (15) DePue 41
(6) Newark 60, (12 Henry 31
Wed., Feb. 22
(10) St. Bede 61, (1) Ottawa Marquette 57
Game 5: (4) Midland 45, (6) Newark 42
Fri., Feb. 24
Championship: (10) St. Bede (10-21) vs. (4) Midland (23-9), 7 p.m.
At Ashton-Franklin Center
Sat., Feb. 18
(1) Pecatonica 88, (15) Leland 24
(8) AFC 72, (11) Indian Creek 56
(4) Dakota 58, (13) Amboy 39
(5) Earlville 63, (12) LaMoille 41
Thurs., Feb. 23 (ppd. from Wednesday)
Game 5: (1) Pecatonica (26-4) vs. (8) AFC (15-17), 6 p.m.
Game 6: (4) Dakota (16-12) vs. (5) Earlville (17-12), 7:30 p.m.
Fri., Feb. 24
Championship: Winners 5-6, 7 p.m.
At Dwight
Sat., Feb. 18
(2) Serena 68, (14) Chicago Morgan Park Academy 29
(7) Dwight 73, (8) Gardner-South Wilmington 56
(3) Putnam County 61, (13) South Holland Unity Christian Academy 32
(5) Yorkville Christian 75, (9) Chicago Fenger 48
Wed., Feb. 22
Game 5: (2) Serena 63, (7) Dwight 31
Game 6: (3) Putnam County 64, (5) Yorkville Christian 60
Fri., Feb. 24
Championship: (2) Serena (24-8) vs. (3) Putnam County (26-7), 7 p.m.
At Monmouth
Sat., Feb. 18
(2) ROWVA 2, (16) Galva 0 (forfeit)
(10) Abingdon-Avon 58, (12) Monmouth United 45
(3) Elmwood 41, (15) Biggsville West Central 37
(8) Annawan 50, (14) Woodhull 28
Wed., Feb. 22
(2) ROWVA 41, (10) Abingdon-Avon 36
(3) Elmwood 52, (8) Annawan 42
Fri., Feb. 24
Championship: (2) ROWVA (22-9) vs. (3) Elmwood (20-9), 7 p.m.
At Stockton
Sat., Feb. 18
(1) Scales Mound 78, (16) Orangeville 32
(6) Warren 41, (12) Stockton 37
(4) Sterling Newman 50, (15) Freeport Aquin 33
(5) Lena-Winslow 55, (14) Pearl City 43
Thurs., Feb. 23 (ppd. from Wednesday)
Game 5: (1) Scales Mound (27-5) vs. (6) Warren (23-8), 6 p.m.
Game 6: (4) Sterling Newman (23-9) vs. (5) Lena-Winslow (21-8), 7:30 p.m.
Sat., Feb. 25
Championship: Winners 5-6, 7 p.m.
Class 2A Regionals
At Bureau Valley
Sat., Feb. 18
(8) Hall 67, (10) Bureau Valley 54
(7) Kewanee 49, (11) Chillicothe IVC 38
Thurs., Feb. 23 (ppd. from Wednesday)
Game 3: (1) Princeton (29-2) vs. (8) Hall (11-19), 6 p.m.
Game 4: (4) Stillman Valley (18-11) vs. (7) Kewanee (16-13), 7:30 p.m.
Fri., Feb. 24
Championship: Winners 3-4, 7 p.m.
At Byron
Sat., Feb. 18
(6) Rock Falls 70, (9) Mendota 52
(5) Winnebago 56, (12) Oregon 29
Thurs., Feb. 23 (ppd. from Wednesday)
Game 3: (2) Eureka (23-5) vs. (6) Rock Falls (15-17), 6 p.m.
Game 4: (3) Byron (19-9) vs. (5) Winnebago (19-12), 7:30 p.m.
Fri., Feb. 24
Championship: Winners 3-4, 7 p.m.
At Rockridge
Sat., Feb. 18
(6) Monmouth-Roseville 55, (10) Canton 41
(5) Knoxville 61, Alleman 39
Wed., Feb. 22
(1) Rockridge 45, (6) Monmouth-Roseville 37
(4) Sherrard 63, (5) Knoxville 50
Fri., Feb. 24
Championship: ( 1) Rockridge (24-4) vs. (4) Sherrard (16-10), 7 p.m.
At Savanna West Carroll
Sat., Feb. 18
(9) E-P 75, (8) Orion 46
(7) Riverdale 85, (12) West Carroll 59
Thurs., Feb. 23 (ppd. from Wednesday)
Game 3: (2) Mercer County (24-7) vs. (9) Erie-Prophetstown (9-17), 6 p.m.
Game 4: (3) Farmington (19-12) vs. (7) Riverdale (14-16), 7:30 p.m.
Fri., Feb. 24
Championship: Winners 3-4, 7 p.m.
At Seneca
Sat., Feb. 18
(7) El Paso-Gridley 57, (6) Fieldcrest 49
(3) Kankakee McNamara 63, (11) Wilmington 54
5) Reed-Custer 70, (9) Coal City 51
Wed., Feb. 22
(2) Seneca 56, (7) El Paso-Gridley 55
(3) Kankakee McNamara 57, (5) Reed-Custer 55
Fri., Feb. 24
Championship: (2) Seneca (28-4) vs. (3) Kankakee McNamara (24-7) 7 p.m.
Class 3A Regionals
At Dunlap (3A)
Sat., Feb. 18
(8) Galesburg 62, (10) Geneseo 20
Wed., Feb. 22
(1) Rock Island 63, (8) Galesburg 53
(4) Dunlap 62, (6) L-P 49
Fri., Feb. 24
Championship: (1) Rock Island (20-12) vs. (4) Dunlap (16-15), 7 p.m.
At Dixon
Sat., Feb. 18
Morris 71, Rochelle 61
Wed., Feb. 22
(2) Sterling 88, (7) Morris 60
5) Ottawa 61, (3) Dixon 52
Fri., Feb. 24
Championship: (2) Sterling (23-6) vs. 5) Ottawa (14-13) 7 p.m.
Class 1A Sectionals
At Putnam County
Tue., Feb. 28
Game 1: Winners Chicago Corliss and Dwight regionals, 7 p.m.
Wed., Mar. 1
Game 2: Winners Midland and Horizon Southwest Chicago regionals, 7 p.m.
Fri., Mar. 3
Championship: Winners 1-2, 7 p.m.
Class 2A Sectionals
At Orion
Tue., Feb. 28
Game 1: Winners Bureau Valley and West Carroll regionals, 7 p.m.
Wed., Mar. 1
Game 2: Winners Rockridge and Byron regionals, 7 p.m.
Fri., Mar. 3
Championship: Winners 1-2, 7 p.m.