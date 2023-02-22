Boys basketball: Regional semifinals at Bureau Valley postponed to Thursday

Mother Nature is not ready to cooperate for the Class 2A Bureau Valley boys basketball regional.
Due to a winter weather storm to the north tonight’s semifinals have been postponed to Thursday.
Stillman Valley, which was to play Kewanee in tonight’s second semifinal, is receiving heavy ice, Bureau Valley principal Duane Price Price said.
To be fair to all parties involved, Price said, both semifinal games would be pushed back one night. The finals will remain scheduled for Friday, he said.
Thursday’s schedule will put rivals Princeton (29-2), the No. 1 seed, and Hall (13-18) at 6 p.m. They will be followed by Stillman Valley (18-11) and Kewanee (16-13) at 7:30 p.m.