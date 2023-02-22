February 21, 2023
Shaw Local
Bureau County Prep Sports

BCR postseason girls basketball update, Tuesday, Feb. 21

By Kevin Hieronymus
IHSA logo

Class 1A Sectionals

At Serena

Tue., Feb. 21

(3) Newark 56, (1) Des Plaines Willows Academy 42

(1) Serena 48, (2) HBR 33

Thu., Feb. 23

Championship: (3) Newark (24-7) vs. (1) Serena (25-8), 7 p.m.

At Abingdon

Tue., Feb. 21

(2) Mt. Sterling Brown County 47, (1) Elmwood 35

(3) Havana 58, (3) Annawan 30

Thu., Feb. 23

Championship: (2) Mt. Sterling Brown County (31-3) vs. (3) Havana (30-4), 7 p.m.

Class 2A Sectionals

At Coal City

Tue., Feb. 21

(1) Fieldcrest 56, (2) Kankakee McNamara 33

(2) Peotone 55, (1) St. Joseph-Ogden 39

Thu., Feb. 23

Championship: (1) Fieldcrest (31-3) vs. (2) Peotone (31-1), 7 p.m.

At Rockridge

Tue., Feb. 21

(1) Deer Creek-Mackinaw 64, (3) Monmouth-Roseville 50

(3) Eureka 59, (1) Sherrard 45

Thu., Feb. 23

Championship: (1) Deer Creek-Mackinaw (28-5) vs. 3) Eureka (25-8), 7 p.m.

At Winnebago

Tue., Feb. 21

(1) Byron 58, (2) Aurora Central Catholic 33

(2) Stillman Valley 59, (1) Woodstock Marian 49

Thu., Feb. 23

Championship: (1) Byron (31-2) vs. (2) Stillman Valley (28-6), 7 p.m.

Class 3A Sectionals

At Peoria Richwoods

Tue., Feb. 21

(2) Washington 58, (1) Geneseo 41

(1) Peoria 63, (2) Galesburg 34

Thu., Feb. 23

Championship: (2) Washington (24-4) vs. (1) Peoria (26-3), 7 p.m.