BCR postseason girls basketball update, Tuesday, Feb. 21

Class 1A Sectionals
At Serena
Tue., Feb. 21
(3) Newark 56, (1) Des Plaines Willows Academy 42
(1) Serena 48, (2) HBR 33
Thu., Feb. 23
Championship: (3) Newark (24-7) vs. (1) Serena (25-8), 7 p.m.
At Abingdon
Tue., Feb. 21
(2) Mt. Sterling Brown County 47, (1) Elmwood 35
(3) Havana 58, (3) Annawan 30
Thu., Feb. 23
Championship: (2) Mt. Sterling Brown County (31-3) vs. (3) Havana (30-4), 7 p.m.
Class 2A Sectionals
At Coal City
Tue., Feb. 21
(1) Fieldcrest 56, (2) Kankakee McNamara 33
(2) Peotone 55, (1) St. Joseph-Ogden 39
Thu., Feb. 23
Championship: (1) Fieldcrest (31-3) vs. (2) Peotone (31-1), 7 p.m.
At Rockridge
Tue., Feb. 21
(1) Deer Creek-Mackinaw 64, (3) Monmouth-Roseville 50
(3) Eureka 59, (1) Sherrard 45
Thu., Feb. 23
Championship: (1) Deer Creek-Mackinaw (28-5) vs. 3) Eureka (25-8), 7 p.m.
At Winnebago
Tue., Feb. 21
(1) Byron 58, (2) Aurora Central Catholic 33
(2) Stillman Valley 59, (1) Woodstock Marian 49
Thu., Feb. 23
Championship: (1) Byron (31-2) vs. (2) Stillman Valley (28-6), 7 p.m.
Class 3A Sectionals
At Peoria Richwoods
Tue., Feb. 21
(2) Washington 58, (1) Geneseo 41
(1) Peoria 63, (2) Galesburg 34
Thu., Feb. 23
Championship: (2) Washington (24-4) vs. (1) Peoria (26-3), 7 p.m.