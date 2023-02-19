BCR Roundup for Saturday, Feb. 18: Augie Christiansen wrestles back for third-place finish at State

Princeton’s Augie Christiansen wrestles Herrin’s Blue Bishop in the Class 1A 145 pound 3rd place match Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in the IHSA individual state wrestling finals in the State Farm Center at the University of Illinois in Champaign. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)