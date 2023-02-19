BCR Roundup for Saturday, Feb. 18: Augie Christiansen wrestles back for third-place finish at State

Princeton senior Augie Christiansen worked his way back through the wrestlebacks to the medal stand in the Class 1A IHSA State Wrestling Tournament Saturday.
In his last match for the Tigers, Christiansen defeated Blue Bishop of Herrin, 8-4, to capture third place.
He set a school record for most wins in a single season, finishing 50-6.
Christiansen became the 19th individual state medalist (including six repeats) in school history, bettering the fourth-place finish his dad, Aaron, won in 1995, also at 145 pounds.
Christiansen won his first two matches Saturday by fall, pinning Mateo Blessing of Coal City at 1:09 and Aiden Livingston of Stillman Valley in 2:36.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Earlville 63, LaMoille 41: The Lions were knocked out of the Class 1A Regional on the Red Raiders homecourt Saturday. Eli Keighin had 14 points and Tyler Billhorn 13 for the Lions (8-19).
St. Bede 61, (11) Woodland 51: The Bruins advanced in the Class 1A Midland Rgional with an opening-round win over the Warriors at the Academy Saturday.
The Bruins will face top-seed Ottawa Marquette in the regional semifinals at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Varna.