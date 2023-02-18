Girls basketball: Monmouth-Roseville ends Princeton’s historic season in regional finals

MANLIUS - Two teams having their best seasons for wins collided for the Class 2A Bureau Valley Regional championship Friday night at the Storm Cellar.
Only one could add another win to their historic seasons.
Monmouth-Roseville used its inside size to its advantage and caught Princeton in early foul trouble, defeating the Tigresses, 65-53, to capture the first regional championship in school history.
The Princeton bench and and players felt the sting of the season-ending loss, sharing hugs and tears as they walked off the court.
“Man, I thought that was ours. That’s what’s so heart-breaking about it,” Princeton senior Isa Ibarra said. “But I think we gave it our all and we played with our hearts and that’s all that we can ask for.”
“It was an unfortunate ending. Got to give to them. We wanted it more, but I guess it wasn’t enough. It’s a hard loss for us,” senior Mariah Hobson said.
Princeton coach Darcy Kepner said her team never gave up and fought through some adversity.
“I’m just super proud of my kids on how they fought,” she said. “We got in a little bit of foul trouble and that hurt us at times. Monmouth-Roseville is a really talented team and things just didn’t go our way. Felt like there was a lid on the basket at times.
“My kids never stopped battling. Their energy was up all game and you can’t ask for anymore.”
The Titans (26-6) advance to the Class 2A Rockridge Sectional at 6 p.m. Tuesday to face Deer Creek-Mackinaw. Dee-Mack (26-5) defeated Tremont, 51-32, at the Olympia Regional on Thursday.
“We set this goal early in the year. We’ve never had one in school history. So we set a school record for wins and also a regional championship. So it’s huge,” Mon-Rose coach Scott Weber said.
The Tigresses (27-5) were cruising early, using a 9-0 run to turn a four-point deficit into a five-point advantage. Freshman Keighley Davis, who led the Tigresses with 17 points, scored on three straight run-outs, and junior Miyah Fox (13 points) added a three-point play to give the Tigresses to a 14-9 lead.
A drive on the right baseline by Davis pushed the Tigresses to six at 17-11, its biggest of the night with 2:21 left in the first quarter.
A 3-pointer by Ibarra from the top of the key was offset by a heave past halfcourt at the buzzer by Mon-Rose’s Mattie Gillen that tied the game at 20.
Foul troubles begin to creep up on the Tigresses in the second quarter as first Fox and the Hobson picked up their third fouls, forced to take a seat. Each would foul out in the fourth quarter.
Mon-Rose opened up a 30-24 lead, before Ibarra drew the Tigresses a little closer at 32-29 at the half with another 3-pointer. She had Princeton’s only two 3-pointers of the game.
Then the Titans began to exploit their inside advantage with junior Carmyn Huston, who muscled in 13 of her game-high 23 points in the third quarter, leading the Titans to a 56-49 lead at quarter’s end.
“We knew they were going to get out and run and pressure us. We just thought we had a post-presence advantage and I thought (Huston) did great,” Weber said.
“She’s a really good player and we knew she was going to be tough for us to handle inside. She stepped up for her team and we really didn’t have an answer for her tonight,” Kepner said of Huston.
Kepner said it’s hard to know that the season is over.
“There wasn’t a dry eye in there (the locker room) and I think that says a lot about our program and our kids,” she said. “They’re just a great group of kids to be around and we really are a family. Didn’t go our way tonight. We made history and our conference champs. They were the best team to ever wear that uniform. That in itself should be something to be proud of.”
Ibarra and Hobson will always remember the history the seniors made together as four-time conference champions at the F/S and varsity levels.
“We made history and we built the future of the program right here. The freshmen and sophomores are going to do great in the future and I can’t wait to come back and watch them,” Ibarra said.
“Us seniors really made a footprint. the underclassmen that are with us are going to be remembered, too. and going to make a lot of good things happen,” Hobson said.
In her last act as a team leader, Hobson consoled a tearful sophomore reserve Olivia Mattingly and passed the torch.
“I told her it’s OK. She’s gotta be strong, because she’s going to be top dog now. So, she’s got to step up and be a good leader,” Hobson said.