February 17, 2023
Bureau County Prep Sports

BCR postseason girls basketball update, Friday, Feb. 17

By Kevin Hieronymus
Princeton's Olivia Gartin runs into the lane to score over Monmouth-Roseville's Mattie Gillen during the Class 2A Regional final on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023 at Bureau Valley High School.

Class 1A Regionals

At Amboy

Sat., Feb. 11

(8) Ashton-Franklin Center 56, (11) Indian Creek 18

(6) Forreston 40, (12) Hiawatha 6

Tue., Feb. 14

(1) Amboy 50, (8) AFC 42

(4) Polo (51, (6) Forreston 45

Fri., Feb. 17

Championship: (4) Polo 49, (1) Amboy 43

At Dwight

Sat., Feb. 11

(7) Dwight 57, (8) Earlville 43

Mon., Feb. 13

(1) Serena 56, (7) Dwight 25

(4) Marquette 65, (5) Gardner-South Wilmington 38

Thu., Feb. 16

Championship: (1) Serena 41, (4) Marquette 37

At Pearl City

Sat., Feb. 11

(8) Pearl City 32, (11) Sterling Newman 30

(5) Morrison 65, (12) Milledgeville 24

Mon., Feb. 13

(2) Orangeville 52, (8) Pearl City 20

Tue., Feb. 14

(5) Morrison 40, (3) Lena-Winslow 27

Fri., Feb. 17

Championship: (2) Orangeville 64, (5) Morrison 36

At Putnam County

Sat., Feb. 11

(9) Midland def. (10) Henry-LW

(6) St. Bede 55, (11) DePue 12

Mon., Feb. 13

(2) Putnam County 25, (9) Midland 22

(3) Newark (21-7) 64, (6) St. Bede 55

Thu., Feb. 16

Championship: (3) Newark 48, (2) Putnam County 23

At Wethersfield

Sat., Feb. 11

(9) ROWVA/Williamsfield 49, (8) Galva 36

(3) Annawan 52, (12) Stark County 31

(6) Wethersfield 45, (11) Woodhull AlWood 30

Mon., Feb. 13

(2) Brimfield 59, (9) ROWVA/Williamsfield 37

(3) Annawan 56, (6) Wethersfield 33

Fri., Feb. 17

Championship: (3) Annawan 51, (2) Brimfield 39

Class 1A Sectionals

At Serena

Tue., Feb. 21

Game 1: (1) Des Plaines Willows Academy vs. (3) Newark (23-7), 6 p.m.

Game 2: (1) Serena (24-8) vs. (2) HBR, 7:30 p.m.

Thu., Feb. 23

Championship: Winners 1-2, 7 p.m.

At Abingdon

Tue., Feb. 21

Game 1: (1) Elmwood vs. (2) Mt. Sterling Brown County, 6 p.m.

Game 2: (3) Havana vs. (3) Annawan (25-7), 7:30 p.m.

Thu., Feb. 23

Championship: Winners 1-2, 7 p.m.

Class 2A Regionals

At Bureau Valley

Sat., Feb. 11

(9) Bureau Valley 60, (6) Chillicothe IVC 45

(5) Hall 52, (10) Kewanee 37

Mon., Feb. 13

(2) Princeton 57, (9) Bureau Valley 25

(3) Monmouth-Roseville 55, (5) Hall 30

Friday, Feb. 17

Championship: (3) Monmouth-Roseville 65, (2) Princeton 53

At Byron

Fri., Feb. 17

Championship: (1) Byron 78, Winnebago 59

At Aledo

Sat., Feb. 11

(8) Orion 37, (11) Rockridge 19

Tue., Feb. 14

(1) Sherrard 51, (8) Orion 29

(7) Aledo Mercer County 38, (4) Knoxville 31

Fri., Feb. 17

Championship: (1) Sherrard 51, (7) Aledo Mercer County 31

At Eureka

Fri., Feb. 17

Championship: (3) Eureka 61, (3) Canton 55

At Savanna

Sat., Feb. 11

(10) Riverdale 42, (9) Erie-Prophetstown 37

(6) Rock Falls 75, (12) West Carroll 12

Tue., Feb. 14

(2) Stillman Valley 58, (10) Riverdale 30

(3) Alleman 42, (6) Rock Falls 37

Fri., Feb. 17

Championship: (2) Stillman Valley 42, (3) Alleman 35

At Wilmington

Sat., Feb. 11

(8) Manteno 36, (11) Wilmington 30

(12) Beecher 33, (7) Reed-Custer 28

Mon., Feb. 13

(1) Fieldcrest (28-3) 77, (8) Manteno 36

(4) Seneca (21-9) 58, (12) Beecher 22

Thu., Feb. 16

Championship: (1) Fieldcrest 36, (4) Seneca 25

Class 2A Sectionals

At Coal City

Tue., Feb. 21

Game 1: (1) Fieldcrest (29-3) vs. (2) Kankakee McNamara 6 p.m.

Game 2: (1) St. Joseph-Ogden vs. (2) Peotone, 7:30 p.m.

Thu., Feb. 23

Championship: Winners 1-2, 7 p.m.

At Rockridge

Tue., Feb. 21

Game 1: (1) Deer Creek-Mackinaw (27-5) vs. (3) Monmouth-Roseville (26-6), 6 p.m.

Game 2: (1) Sherrard (22-6) and (3) Eureka, 7:30 p.m.

Thu., Feb. 23

Championship: Winners 1-2, 7 p.m.

At Winnebago

Tue., Feb. 21

Game 1: (1) Byron vs. (2) Aurora Central Catholic, 6 p.m.

Game 2: (1) Woodstock Marian vs. (2) Stillman Valley (27-6), 7:30 p.m.

Thu., Feb. 23

Championship: Winners 1-2, 7 p.m.

Class 3A Regionals

At Dixon

Tue., Feb. 14

Game 1: (2) Galesburg 54, (7) Sterling 32

(5) Rock Island 45, (1) Dixon 44 (OT)

Fri., Feb. 17

Championship: (2) Galesburg 53, (5) Rock Island 46

At Ottawa

Sat., Feb. 11

(8) Morris 42, (9) Streator 21

Tue., Feb. 14

Game 2: (1) Geneseo 56, (8) Morris 20)

Game 3: (4) Ottawa 51, (6) La Salle-Peru 34

Fri., Feb. 17

Championship: (1) Geneseo 55, (4) Ottawa 50