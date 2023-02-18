BCR postseason girls basketball update, Friday, Feb. 17

Class 1A Regionals
At Amboy
Sat., Feb. 11
(8) Ashton-Franklin Center 56, (11) Indian Creek 18
(6) Forreston 40, (12) Hiawatha 6
Tue., Feb. 14
(1) Amboy 50, (8) AFC 42
(4) Polo (51, (6) Forreston 45
Fri., Feb. 17
Championship: (4) Polo 49, (1) Amboy 43
At Dwight
Sat., Feb. 11
(7) Dwight 57, (8) Earlville 43
Mon., Feb. 13
(1) Serena 56, (7) Dwight 25
(4) Marquette 65, (5) Gardner-South Wilmington 38
Thu., Feb. 16
Championship: (1) Serena 41, (4) Marquette 37
At Pearl City
Sat., Feb. 11
(8) Pearl City 32, (11) Sterling Newman 30
(5) Morrison 65, (12) Milledgeville 24
Mon., Feb. 13
(2) Orangeville 52, (8) Pearl City 20
Tue., Feb. 14
(5) Morrison 40, (3) Lena-Winslow 27
Fri., Feb. 17
Championship: (2) Orangeville 64, (5) Morrison 36
At Putnam County
Sat., Feb. 11
(9) Midland def. (10) Henry-LW
(6) St. Bede 55, (11) DePue 12
Mon., Feb. 13
(2) Putnam County 25, (9) Midland 22
(3) Newark (21-7) 64, (6) St. Bede 55
Thu., Feb. 16
Championship: (3) Newark 48, (2) Putnam County 23
At Wethersfield
Sat., Feb. 11
(9) ROWVA/Williamsfield 49, (8) Galva 36
(3) Annawan 52, (12) Stark County 31
(6) Wethersfield 45, (11) Woodhull AlWood 30
Mon., Feb. 13
(2) Brimfield 59, (9) ROWVA/Williamsfield 37
(3) Annawan 56, (6) Wethersfield 33
Fri., Feb. 17
Championship: (3) Annawan 51, (2) Brimfield 39
Class 1A Sectionals
At Serena
Tue., Feb. 21
Game 1: (1) Des Plaines Willows Academy vs. (3) Newark (23-7), 6 p.m.
Game 2: (1) Serena (24-8) vs. (2) HBR, 7:30 p.m.
Thu., Feb. 23
Championship: Winners 1-2, 7 p.m.
At Abingdon
Tue., Feb. 21
Game 1: (1) Elmwood vs. (2) Mt. Sterling Brown County, 6 p.m.
Game 2: (3) Havana vs. (3) Annawan (25-7), 7:30 p.m.
Thu., Feb. 23
Championship: Winners 1-2, 7 p.m.
Class 2A Regionals
At Bureau Valley
Sat., Feb. 11
(9) Bureau Valley 60, (6) Chillicothe IVC 45
(5) Hall 52, (10) Kewanee 37
Mon., Feb. 13
(2) Princeton 57, (9) Bureau Valley 25
(3) Monmouth-Roseville 55, (5) Hall 30
Friday, Feb. 17
Championship: (3) Monmouth-Roseville 65, (2) Princeton 53
At Byron
Fri., Feb. 17
Championship: (1) Byron 78, Winnebago 59
At Aledo
Sat., Feb. 11
(8) Orion 37, (11) Rockridge 19
Tue., Feb. 14
(1) Sherrard 51, (8) Orion 29
(7) Aledo Mercer County 38, (4) Knoxville 31
Fri., Feb. 17
Championship: (1) Sherrard 51, (7) Aledo Mercer County 31
At Eureka
Fri., Feb. 17
Championship: (3) Eureka 61, (3) Canton 55
At Savanna
Sat., Feb. 11
(10) Riverdale 42, (9) Erie-Prophetstown 37
(6) Rock Falls 75, (12) West Carroll 12
Tue., Feb. 14
(2) Stillman Valley 58, (10) Riverdale 30
(3) Alleman 42, (6) Rock Falls 37
Fri., Feb. 17
Championship: (2) Stillman Valley 42, (3) Alleman 35
At Wilmington
Sat., Feb. 11
(8) Manteno 36, (11) Wilmington 30
(12) Beecher 33, (7) Reed-Custer 28
Mon., Feb. 13
(1) Fieldcrest (28-3) 77, (8) Manteno 36
(4) Seneca (21-9) 58, (12) Beecher 22
Thu., Feb. 16
Championship: (1) Fieldcrest 36, (4) Seneca 25
Class 2A Sectionals
At Coal City
Tue., Feb. 21
Game 1: (1) Fieldcrest (29-3) vs. (2) Kankakee McNamara 6 p.m.
Game 2: (1) St. Joseph-Ogden vs. (2) Peotone, 7:30 p.m.
Thu., Feb. 23
Championship: Winners 1-2, 7 p.m.
At Rockridge
Tue., Feb. 21
Game 1: (1) Deer Creek-Mackinaw (27-5) vs. (3) Monmouth-Roseville (26-6), 6 p.m.
Game 2: (1) Sherrard (22-6) and (3) Eureka, 7:30 p.m.
Thu., Feb. 23
Championship: Winners 1-2, 7 p.m.
At Winnebago
Tue., Feb. 21
Game 1: (1) Byron vs. (2) Aurora Central Catholic, 6 p.m.
Game 2: (1) Woodstock Marian vs. (2) Stillman Valley (27-6), 7:30 p.m.
Thu., Feb. 23
Championship: Winners 1-2, 7 p.m.
Class 3A Regionals
At Dixon
Tue., Feb. 14
Game 1: (2) Galesburg 54, (7) Sterling 32
(5) Rock Island 45, (1) Dixon 44 (OT)
Fri., Feb. 17
Championship: (2) Galesburg 53, (5) Rock Island 46
At Ottawa
Sat., Feb. 11
(8) Morris 42, (9) Streator 21
Tue., Feb. 14
Game 2: (1) Geneseo 56, (8) Morris 20)
Game 3: (4) Ottawa 51, (6) La Salle-Peru 34
Fri., Feb. 17
Championship: (1) Geneseo 55, (4) Ottawa 50