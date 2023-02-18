BCR boys basketball regional preview

Here’s a preview of area regionals, including Bureau Valley, DePue, Hall, LaMoille, Princeton and St. Bede

At Bureau Valley (2A)

Team to beat: (1) Princeton (29-2).

Pairings: Sat., Feb. 18 - Game 1: (10) Bureau Valley (7-23) at (8) Hall (10-19), 1 p.m. Game 2: (11) Chillicothe IVC (6-24) at (7) Kewanee (15-13), 1 p.m. Wed., Feb. 22 - Game 3: (1) Princeton vs. Winner Game 1, 6 p.m. Game 4: (4) Stillman Valley (17-10) vs. Winner Game 2, 7:30 p.m. Fri., Feb. 24 - Championship: Winners 3-4, 7 p.m.

At a glance: Princeton is the prohibitive regional favorite, ranked atop the Class 2A rankings for most of the new year, and is used to having a target on their backs. “I don’t think we call it a target anymore,” Tiger coach Jason Smith said. “The kids are used to that. First going through the stretch of undefeated part of it, winning 24 games in a row, and being ranked No. 1 twice. I think they’ve had plenty of teams’ best shots. It’s going to help us for this postseason.” ... The Tigers fell from the No. 1 ranking in Class 2A to No. 4 in this week’s rankings with Saturday’s 58-50 loss to Pleasant Plains at the Riverton Shootout. They bounced back with a 49-38 win over Byron in Tuesday’s regular season finale, holding Byron to 10 second-half points. ... The Storm play at Hall Saturday looking to play their way home for the semifinals against Princeton. It will be the fourth meeting of the year between the Three Rivers rivals with the Red Devils winning the first two, but the Storm taking the last one, 59-47, at home. ... Hall will ride senior standout Mac Resetich (23.7 ppg) as far as it can. “A lot of familiar faces in that regional. Princeton is the obvious favorite. They have been dominant all year long. We’ve got to worry about beating BV before we worry about Princeton,” Hall coach Mike Filippini said. .... No. 4 Stillman Valley scored a 60-47 win over Princeton in last year’s opening round of the Colmone Classic. ... Princeton boasts not one, but two 1,000-point scorers in seniors Grady Thompson, who became the school’s boys all-time leading scorer now with 1,415 points, and Teegan Davis (1,116). ... The Tigers’ 29th win Tuesday over Byron tops the 28-4 mark set by the 1953-54 Sweet 16 Tigers, second only to the 32-3 fourth-place state squad. ... Princeton beat Kewanee for the regional title at Hall last year before falling to Farmington (65-56) in the sectional semifinals at Mendota.

Last year’s regional finals: Princeton 71, Kewanee 63; Eureka 38, Stillman Valley 24

BCR Pick: Princeton over Stillman Valley.

Next: Winner advances to the Orion Sectional to play the Byron regionals at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1.

Cooper Balensiefen and the Storm will open regional play at Hall Saturday (Scott Anderson)

At Midland (1A)

Team to beat: (1) Ottawa Marquette (23-6)

Pairings: Sat., Feb. 18 - Game 1: (11) Woodland (9-20) at (10) St. Bede (9-20), 2 p.m. Game 2: (15) DePue (5-20) at (4) Midland (21-9), 6 p.m. Game 3: (12) Henry (6-18) at (6) Newark (17-12), 1 p.m. Wed., Feb. 22 - Game 4: (1) Marquette vs. Winner 1, 6 p.m. Game 5: Winners 2-3, 7:30 p.m. Fri., Feb. 24 - Championship: Winners 4-5, 7 p.m.

At a glance: St. Bede will play Woodland for the third time this season. The Bruins, who coach Brian Hanson said have “been up an down,” opened the season with a 55-38 win over the Warriors at the Route 17 Classic, but lost to Woodland 46-41 in the Marquette Holiday Tournament. “When you play Woodland you can guarantee you’re going to get an energetic, hard working team. We split with them this year and if we are going to get the rubber match, we have to play with some intensity and fire,” Hanson said. ... If the Bruins win, they advance to play Marquette, which beat St. Bede 72-38 on Nov. 29. ... DePue lost 59-16 to Midland on Dec. 19.

Last year’s regional finals: Yorkville Christian 72, Marquette 32

BCR Pick: Marquette over Newark.

Next: Winner advances to the Putnam County Sectional to play the Horizon/Southwest Chicago regional winner at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1.

Isaiah Hart and the Bruins will host Woodland in a 1A regional opener on Saturday (Tom Sistak)

Other area regionals

At Ashton (1A): Top seed: (1) Pecatonica (26-4). Area team: (12) LaMoille (8-17). Notes: The Lions will play at (5) Earlville (16-12), 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18. Earlville and LaMoille were scheduled to meet in the regular season finale Tuesday but the game was canceled, so Saturday’s game will be their first meeting of the year.

At Dwight (1A): Top seed: (2) Serena (23-8). Area team: (3) Putnam County (23-7) will host (13) Unity Christian Academy at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18

At Monmouth (1A): Top seed: (3) Elmwood (19-9). Area team: (8) Annawan (15-14) will host (14) AlWood at 6 p.m. Saturday

At Stockton (1A): Top seed: (1) Scales Mound (26-5). Area team: (4) Newman (22-9)

At Byron (2A): Top seed: (2) Eureka (23-5). Area teams: (3) Byron (19-9), (6) Rock Falls (13-17), (9) Mendota (9-22)

At Rockridge (2A): Top seed: (1) Rockridge (23-4). Other area team: (4) Sherrard (15-10)

At Savanna (2A): Top seed: (2) Aledo Mercer County (22-7). Other area teams: (7) Riverdale (14-16), (8) Orion (15-16), (9) Erie-Prophetstown (9-17)

At Seneca (2A): Top seed: (2) Seneca (27-4). Other area team: (6) Fieldcrest (22-8)

At Dunlap (3A): Top seed: (1) Rock Island (19-12). Other area teams: (6) L-P (16-14), (10) Geneseo (0-26)

At Sterling (3A): Top seed: (2) Sterling (22-6). Other area teams: (3) Dixon (19-12), (5) Ottawa (13-13)

A look ahead to sectionals

At Orion (2A)

Tue., Feb. 28

Game 1: Winners Bureau Valley and West Carroll regionals, 7 p.m.

Wed., Mar. 1

Game 2: Winners Rockridge and Byron regionals, 7 p.m.

Fri., Mar. 3

Championship: Winners 1-2, 7 p.m.

At Putnam County (1A)

Tue., Feb. 28

Game 1: Winners Chicago Corliss Dwight regionals, 7 p.m.

Wed., Mar. 1

Game 2: Winners Midland and Horizon/Southwest Chicago regionals, 7 p.m.

Fri., Mar. 3

Championship: Winners 1-2, 7 p.m.