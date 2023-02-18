Basketball: Who’s Who of Princeton’s 1,000-point scorers

Basketball dates back to more than a century ago at Princeton High School, 50 years for the girls program.
In that time, there have been 17 players score 1,000 points or more, 12 for the boys and five for the girls.
Two PHS seniors, Grady Thompson and Teegan Davis, became the first pair of 1,000-point scorers in the same class.
Here’s a Who Who of the Princeton 1,000-Point Club:
Tiah Romagnoli (1996-99) 1,506 - No one has scored more points at PHS than the 6-1 center, who scored 1,506 points over a four-year varsity career. She was a three-time BCR Player of the Year and two-time NCIC First Team All-Conference selection. She opted to go the volleyball route to play for Indiana Wesleyan University. No surprise Tiah Wingate married a college basketball coach.
Grady Thompson (2020-23) 1,415 - The PHS senior chased down Joe Ruklick’s 68-year record and continues to add to his career totals. He is averaging 24 ppg this year and could go over 1,500 career points if the Tigers make a deep postseason run as expected. He has done all of his scoring in two full seasons with a sophomore season cut in third by COVID-19. He has received numerous college offers at the Div. 3 and junior college levels.
Joe Ruklick (1953-55) 1,306 - He came to Princeton for what was suppose to be a short stay at the old Covenant Children’s Home and became a legend. Ruklick was cut from the freshmen team, but mentored by head coach Don Sheffer and went on to lead the Tigers to back to back state tournament appearances in 1954 and 1955. He was a Prep All-American and earned those same honors for Northwestern University. He went on to play in the NBA, famously known for the assist on Wilt Chamberlain’s 100-point basket in 1962. Ruklick passed away in 2020.
Gary White (1963-66) 1,298 - The 1966 PHS graduate came just eight points shy of catching Ruklick as the all-time boys leading scorer and held the No. 2 position for 57 years, now No. 3. He played basketball at Moberly Junior College. White served as CFO at First State Bank in Princeton and is believed to now live in Kentucky.
Brooke Jensen (2003-07) 1,283 - Jensen was a 6-footer who could step outside with a sweet shot, averaging 14.6 ppg and 8.4 rebounds as an unanimous NCIC Lincoln All-Conference pick. She formed a dynamic duo with teammate Austyn Miller to lead the Tigresses to their only sectional championship and Sweet 16 appearance in 2006-07. She is married to former Tiger, Andy Schmeck.
Vern Magnuson (1956-59) 1,234 - Magnuson took over the post for the Tigers soon after the departure of the All-American, Ruklick, a year before him. He was recruited by legendary coach Hank Iba at Oklahoma State. He transferred to the University of Illinois and practiced with the Illini, but did not play. He became the future brother-in-law of teammate John Smith (Lynda), former PHS girls coach. Magnuson passed away in 2022.
John Rumley (1976-79) 1,179 - The Blonder Bomber was named All-State and selected to the IBCA All-Star Game. He also scored 1,000 points for IVCC and continued his hoops career for Aurora University. After many years in the coaching ranks, Rumley came full circle as the Tigers head coach from 2000-05, including back to back regional championships. His 2005 team reached the Sweet 16 only to lose on a last-second shot.
Anna Murray (2014-18) 1,169 - One of the most anticipated young girls coming up in the ranks, Murray did not disappoint, becoming the girls’ fifth 1,000-point scorer. She went on to play volleyball at IVCC and is now serving as assistant sophomore boys coach at PHS as she does her student teaching.
Matt McDonald (1989-92) 1,140 - The star of Princeton’s Sweet 16 team, PHS’ first sectional champions in 37 years, averaged 19.3 ppg. Tiger coach Roger Lowe called McDonald a “coach’s dream” and said he could have averaged much more in a different system. He averaged 26.3 ppg in five postseason games. The left-handed pitcher was drafted by the Oakland A’s out of Parkland College. McDonald now develops young arms for Black Hawk College.
Teegan Davis (2020-23) 1,116 - A current PHS senior, Davis continues to soar through the Tigers’ scoring charts, likely to land about No. 5 by the time the season is out. Arguably one of the greatest all-around athletes to grace a PHS uniform, including a state high jump championship, Davis will take his talents to play football for the Iowa Hawkeyes next year.
Rick Larson (1966-69) 1,077 - Likely the tallest Tiger to ever play at PHS, stretching the tape to 7-foot-1, known as “Huge” by his teammates. He also played big for coach Don Holler’s Tigers, graduating as the fourth all-time leading scorer and matching Roger Angel’s then single-game record of 44 points. Sadly, he was killed in an auto accident out west just a few years out of high school.
Tina Forth (1988-91) 1,029 - Best known as the super setter for PHS’ 1990 state volleyball champions, Forth also had game on the basketball court, graduating as the girls’ all-time leading scorer. She also scored the most points in a season until broken by Tiah Romagnoli. She played volleyball at Monmouth College. Mrs. Heller is now a 7th grade math teacher in Princeton.
Bill Howard (1956-60) 1,026 - One of five brothers to play for the Tigers, Howard became the Tigers’ third 1,000-point scorer in a five-year period. He had an unique career, going from Princeton High School to play for the Princeton University Tigers. He was co-captain with All-American Bill Bradley, who went on to NBA fame and became a US Senator. Kevin Howard said his Uncle Bill liked to joke that the two of them averaged 37 points between them with Bradley scoring 30 of them. Howard passed away on Nov. 3, 2018, after a long battle with cancer.
Rick Allen (1968-70) 1,017 - The Tigers’ sharp-shooter was in range the moment he got off the bus. The two-time unanimous NCIC All-Conference player set the school single-game scoring record with 46 points in February, 1970 against St. Bede which still stands today 53 years later. He attended Illinois State when freshman were ineligible and transferred to McNeese State, but did not play. He passed away from cancer on Christmas Day 2022.
Jamie Reinhardt (2018-21) 1,010 - The third of four brothers to suit up for the Tigers in a 10-year span, Reinhardt has bragging rights, including their father, with 1,000 points. He was on pace to break Ruklick’s scoring record, but had his senior season shortened by COVID-19. He did not play beyond high school.
Roger Angel (1959-62) 1,009 - Angel laid down the law on the court for the Tigers, scoring a then single-game scoring record of 44 points. While he did not pursue basketball beyond his PHS days as he steered towards a law career, Jim Angel recalls that his dad once held his own in a neighborhood game against a young Matt McDonald (see above).
Jasmine Kunkel (2009-12) 1,002 - The former BCR Player of the Year is the last PHS girl to score 1,000 points. She was also named as the 2011-12 BCR Female Athlete of the Year. Her niece, Miyah Fox, is a junior starter for Princeton’s Three Rivers East champions.
