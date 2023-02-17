February 17, 2023
Bureau County Prep Sports

Wrestling: Princeton’s Augie Christiansen advances to Saturday’s finals

By Kevin Hieronymus
Princeton's Augie Christiansen (left) wrestles Woodstock Marian's Fitzgerald in a 145-pound consolation semifinal at the 1A Oregon Wrestling Sectional on Saturday. Christiansen finished fourth in the event to qualify for next week's state finals

CHAMPAIGN - Princeton senior Augie Christiansen has advanced to the final day of the IHSA Class 1A Wrestling Tournament in Champaign.

Christiansen defeated Liam Fox of Murphysboro, 7-0, in Friday’s second-round wrestlebacks at 145 pounds to advance to Saturday’s final round.

He defeated Peoria Notre Dame junior Chase Daugherty by a 12-1 major decision in his first match of the day Friday.

On Thursday, Christiansen dropped a 10-4 decision to Reef Pacat a senior from Oakwood.

Princeton freshman Augustus Swanson won his first wrestleback at state Friday morning, but dropped his second.

Princeton freshmen Augustus Swanson (106 pounds) was eliminated Friday. He dropped a 9-0 decision to Polo freshman Josiah Perez in his final match, going 1-2 at State.

Swanson finishes his freshmen season at 43-10.

He opened with a 7-4 decision Friday morning over fellow freshman Blake Arseneau of Bishop McNamara, 7-4, at 106 pounds.

In his first match of the tournament on Thursday, Swanson fell 6-0 to Anna-Jonesboro sophomore Drew Sadler the top seed at 106 pounds.