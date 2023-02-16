Wrestling: Princeton’s Augie Christiansen, Augustus Swanson drop opening matches at State

CHAMPAIGN - Princeton’s Augie Christiansen and Augustus Swanson will look to make their way to the medal stand through the wrestlebacks in the IHSA Class 1A State Wrestling Tournament on Friday.
Both Tiger grapplers dropped their opening round matches Thursday morning at the State Farm Center and will return to action at 11 a.m. Friday.
Swanson, a freshmen, was first to the mats. He fell 6-0 to Anna-Jonesboro sophomore Drew Sadler (47-2), the top seed at 106 pounds.
Swanson (42-9) will return to the mat’s in Saturday morning wrestlebacks against fellow freshman Blake Arseneau (27-11) of Bishop McNamara, who was pinned by Peoria Notre Dame’s Ian Akers in his opening match.
The senior Christiansen dropped a 10-4 decision to Reef Pacat (44-2) a senior from Oakwood.
Christiansen (45-6) will battle back Saturday against Peoria Notre Dame junior Chase Daugherty (31-7), who dropped a 7-3 decision Friday to Peotone junior Ian Kreske.